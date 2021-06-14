Global Facial Aesthetics Market to Witness $ 1.45 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 14, 2021, 10:03 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The facial aesthetics market is poised to grow by USD 1.45 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The facial aesthetics market report on the facial aesthetics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in cosmetic treatment among consumers and the growing geriatric population.
The facial aesthetics market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising number of cosmetic surgeons and physicians as one of the prime trends driving the facial aesthetics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The facial aesthetics market covers the following areas:
Facial Aesthetics Market Sizing
Facial Aesthetics Market Forecast
Facial Aesthetics Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Botulinum toxin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dermal fillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AbbVie Inc.
- Adoderm GmbH
- Alma Lasers GmbH
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Contura Ltd.
- Galderma SA
- Ipsen Pharma SA
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Teoxane SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
SOURCE Technavio
