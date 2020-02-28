Global Facial Injectables Market (2017 to 2025) - Featuring Advanced Dermatology, Merz & Galderma Laboratories Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facial Injectables Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global facial injectables market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global facial injectables market to grow with a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on facial injectables market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on facial injectables market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global facial injectables market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global facial injectables market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing concerns for facial aesthetics amongst men and women across the globe

Advancements in procedures and products assisting physicians and dermatologists treat various facial areas

2) Restraints

Side effects of injectable

3) Opportunities

Rising awareness and acceptance of aesthetic medicine and improved accessibility to practitioners

The companies covered in the report include

Advanced Dermatology

Merz, Inc.

Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

ColBar LifeScience Ltd.

Allergan, Plc

Sanofi Biosurgery Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC.

Suneva Medical, Inc.

Others

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the facial injectables market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the facial injectables market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global facial injectables market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Facial Injectables Market Highlights

2.2. Facial Injectables Market Projection

2.3. Facial Injectables Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Facial Injectables Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Facial Injectables Market



4. Facial Injectables Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Facial Injectables Market by Type

5.1. Dermal Fillers

5.1.1. Hyaluronic Acid

5.1.2. Collagen Fillers

5.1.3. Synthetic Fillers

5.2. Anti-ageing Injections

5.2.1. Botulinum Toxin A

5.2.2. Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA) Micro Particles



6. Global Facial Injectables Market by End User

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Dermatology Clinics

6.3. Beauty Clinics

6.4. Dermatology Research Institutes



7. Global Facial Injectables Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Facial Injectables Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Facial Injectables Market by End User

7.1.3. North America Facial Injectables Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Facial Injectables Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Facial Injectables Market by End User

7.2.3. Europe Facial Injectables Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Facial Injectables Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Facial Injectables Market by End User

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Facial Injectables Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Facial Injectables Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Facial Injectables Market by End User

7.4.3. RoW Facial Injectables Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Facial Injectables Market

8.2. Companies Profiled



9. Appendix

9.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



