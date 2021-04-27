Global Facilities Management Market 2020-2027 - Changing Work Culture in Modern Businesses Enhances Need for Efficient Facilities Management

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facilities Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Facilities Management estimated at US$1.4 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Government segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $417.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Facilities Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$417.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$522.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 9.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Residential Segment to Record 9% CAGR



In the global Residential segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$212.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$385.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$351 Billion by the year 2027.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Facilities Management - Supporting Core Activities of Businesses

Recent Market Activity

Changing Work Culture in Modern Businesses Enhances Need for Efficient Facilities Management

Facilities Management Market Positioned for STable Growth

NoTable Trends in the Global FM Market - In a Nutshell

Demand for FM Services Continues to Grow at a Strong Rate

Developed Regions Lead, Emerging Economies Spearhead Future Growth

Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for FM Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cost Reduction - The Prime Driver

Efficiency Enhancements - The Road to Success

Changing Workplace Conditions Influence FM Market

Facility Managers Focus on Specifically Designed Office Spaces As Remote Learning/Working Becomes the Norm

IFM Services Spurs Demand for Multi-Service Providers

Real Estate Sector and Residential Sectors to Benefit from Facility Management Services

Venturing into New Verticals - A Competitive Strategy

Technology Makes In-Roads into FM Space

Technology to Continue Playing a Prominent Role in Outsourced FM Services

Cloud Computing to Drive Adoption of FM Software

Automation and Data Analysis - Vital for Next Generation FM Market

IoT - Rising Prominence in Improving Efficiency of FM Services

Big Data & Analytics - Enabling Smart Decision Making Process

Technology Trends Driving Innovation in Facilities Management

Rising Significance of Technology in Retail Facilities Management

Technological Sustainability - An Important Trend in FM Market

Increasing Reliance on Automation

Data Security Gains Importance

Workforce Integration and Total FM (TFM) Contracts

Sustainable Building Practices Spur Growth

Contract Cleaning: A Stable & Growing Market

Commercial Sector Leads Contract Cleaning Services Market

Catering Services Market - Outsourcing Gains Prominence

Healthcare Facilities Management Market - Promising Growth in Store

Regulatory Compliance Needs Present Opportunities for FM Service Providers

Challenges in Store

Migration to FM: Not So Easy As it Seems!

Facility Managers Themselves Pose a Risk

Managing the Built Environment: Companies Doing It the Wrong Way!

Market Maturity

