Global Fall Protection Equipment Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fall Protection Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fall protection equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Fall protection equipment refers to various products and equipment that are used for preventing industrial workers from injuries when working at heights. Some of the commonly used fall protection equipment includes on-body and off-body products.



On-body products, such as safety nets, body belts, connecting devices, suspension belts and full body and chest harnesses, are primarily attached to or worn on the body to arrest falls. On the other hand, off-body products, such as skylight guards and guard rails, are installed on a physical structure to prevent the worker from falling. These products find extensive applications across various industries, including construction, mining, transportation, utilities and telecommunication.



Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, owing to the lack of appropriate safety measures at various manufacturing, mining and other industrial sites, there is an increasing occurrence of occupational hazards. This has resulted in the widespread adoption of fall protection equipment to preserve valuable human resources. Furthermore, significant growth in the construction industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. Construction sites require workers to operate at elevated platforms, walkways, steep roofs, wall openings and edges of excavated areas and are highly susceptible to fall.



Hence, the workers are usually secured with the appropriate fall protection equipment to prevent any accidents. Other factors, including the development of protection equipment for recreational activities, such as rock climbing, zip-lining, ice climbing, mountaineering and bungee jumping, along with the implementation of stringent government policies promoting occupational safety and health standards, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global fall protection equipment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Company, ABS Safety, Bergman & Beving AB, Carl Stahl GmbH, FallTech, Honeywell International Inc., Kee Safety Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated, Petzl, Pure Safety Group Inc., SKYLOTEC GmbH, W. W. Grainger Inc., Werner Co. (Triton), etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global fall protection equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the fall protection equipment market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global fall protection equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Fall Protection Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Harness

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Lanyard

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Self Retracting Lifeline

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Belt

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Rope

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

7.1 Construction

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Telecom

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Energy and Utility

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Transportation

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Mining

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Marine

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 Latin America

8.5 Middle East and Africa



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Indicators



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 3M Company

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 ABS Safety

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Bergman & Beving AB

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.4 Carl Stahl GmbH

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.5 FallTech

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Kee Safety Inc.

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.8 MSA Safety Incorporated

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Petzl

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Pure Safety Group Inc.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11 SKYLOTEC GmbH

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12 W. W. Grainger Inc.

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12.3 Financials

13.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.13 Werner Co. (Triton)

13.3.13.1 Company Overview

13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio



