Global Family Health and Wellness Market Report 2022: How Parents Make Food and Beverage Choices for their Children

When it comes to health and nutrition for the family, parents today are not the same as parents decades ago. Parenting has become a tipping point for stronger engagement in the world of health and wellness, and parents are fueling many dietary trends.

This 2022 report takes a deeper look at todays' parents and how they make food and beverage choices for their children - globally, regionally, and across 23 individual countries - to help companies better understand parent's motivations and attitudes, allowing them to connect more powerfully with their targets and bring market solutions faster and more profitably.

TOPICS COVERED:

Key dietary trends among parents (e.g., sugar reduction, eating clean, organic, plant-based, sustainability, etc.)

Parents' top brand drivers

What parents look for on labels

Top label claims

Communicating health and nutrition with parents

Top attributes parents are willing to pay a premium for in foods and beverages

Attitudes and Actions around Health and Nutrition for Children

Do parents feel it is their responsibility to help their child make food choices that are good for his/her health and wellness?

Do they believe that their child's diet is directly related to their overall health and well-being?

Are they satisfied with the healthfulness of foods and beverages currently available for their child?

Do they frequently seek information on how to improve their child's nutrition and health?

Are they aware of everything that their child eats at home?

Are they aware of everything that their child eats away from home?

Do they give their child supplements to make sure they get the nutrition that they need?

Health Concerns for Children

Global results for the Children's Health Condition Strategic

Opportunity Quadrant - mapping the key health concerns vs. the health

problems impacting children

Health concerns for children and how they vary around the around:

Growth and physical development (e.g., height, bones, muscles)

Resistance to disease (e.g., colds, coughs)

Digestive health

Overweight/Obesity

Food allergies

Tiredness, lack of energy

Lack of concentration, attention span

Mental/Intellectual development

Emotional health (e.g., stress, anxiety, depression)

COVID-19

Protection against diseases in later life (e.g., heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes)

Health issues that impact children and how they vary by market:

Poor growth and physical development (e.g., height, bones, muscles)

Poor resistance to disease (e.g., colds, coughs)

Digestive problems (e.g., diarrhea, constipation, gas, colic)

Overweight/Obesity

Food allergies

Tiredness, lack of energy

Lack of concentration, attention span in school

Mental/Intellectual development issues

Emotional health problems (e.g., stress, anxiety, depression)

COVID-19

Special Custom Analysis: Parenting as a Tipping Point for Health and Wellness

Trends

Becoming a parent is a major lifestyle change that directly impacts beliefs and behaviors. We compare two groups (Parents 40 and under vs. Other

Consumers 40 and under) to explore how becoming a parent shifts consumer attitudes towards health and wellness, and changes the food and beverage decision making process

Markets Included:

NORTH AMERICA : USA and Canada

: and LATIN AMERICA : Brazil and Mexico

: and EUROPE : France , Germany , UK, and Russia

: , , UK, and MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA : Saudi Arabia , Turkey , and Nigeria

& : , , and SOUTH ASIA : India and Pakistan

: and EAST ASIA PACIFIC : Australia , China , Indonesia , Japan , Philippines , Thailand , South Korea , Malaysia , Taiwan , and Vietnam

