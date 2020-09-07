Global Fans and Blowers Market Forecast 2019-2028

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The global fans and blowers market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 2.63%, during the forecast years of 2019 to 2028. The market growth is attributed to factors such as, the growing demand for HVAC in diverse industries, the rising number of data centers across the globe, the extensive use of fans and blowers in the power generation industry, and the growing demand for commercial kitchens.







MARKET INSIGHTS

Most manufacturing plants use fans and blowers for ventilators that need airflow, and industrial processes.Fan systems comprise a fan, an electric motor, a drive system, piping or ducts, air conditioning equipment like heat exchangers, filters, and cooling coils, among others, and flow control devices.



These components are essential to ensure that manufacturing processes work efficiently.

The use of fans in power generation includes the supply air needed for combustion, circulating gases, and delivering fuel to burners.Moreover, the increased demand for energy is projected to generate the need for fans used in power plants.



This would entail induced and forced draft fans, in addition to gas recirculation fans and primary air fans.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical analysis of the global fans and blowers market growth includes the assessment of North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.The Asia Pacific accounts for the highest share across the fans and blowers market, primarily due to increased industrialization.



Additionally, the growing infrastructural projects incorporated with fossil fuels' surging use have increased the demand for fans and blowers within industrial avenues.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global fans and blowers market is highly fragmented, with numerous small and big players and domestic players.This results in low firm concentration, which subsequently increases the degree of industrial rivalry.



Prominent companies operating in the market are, Howden Group Ltd, Loren Cook Company, Airmaster Fan Company Inc, Gardner Denver Holdings Inc, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. ACME ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING CORPORATION

2. CONTINENTAL BLOWER LLC

3. DONGKUN INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

4. GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC

5. HOWDEN GROUP LTD

6. LOREN COOK COMPANY

7. POLLRICH GMBH

8. AIRMASTER FAN COMPANY INC

9. CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED

10. GREENHECK FAN CORPORATION



