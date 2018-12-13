Global Fantasy Sports Market to 2022: Revenue is Expected to Reach S1.7 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 27.57%

DUBLIN, Dec 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Fantasy Sports Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-sports market revenue is expected to reach S1,700.06 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 27.57% during the forecast period.

With the growing popularity of video games and e-sports, the number of e-sports events around the globe has increased. Live streaming of gaming tournaments on portals like YouTube and Twitch.tv is also trending. As the popularity and live streaming of e-sports is growing, the demand for e-sports fantasy leagues is also expected to rise. This is because fans can create their own fantasy league teams based on these live matches. Therefore, the growing popularity of e-sports will trigger the growth of the fantasy sports market.

Market Overview

High Internet penetration and increasing adoption of smartphones

High Internet penetration, especially in APAC, is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. Combine this with the increasing emergence of affordable smartphones, the number of players participating in fantasy sports has surged exponentially. The rise of sports gaming helps fans engage even more with fantasy sports such as fantasy soccer, fantasy baseball, fantasy football, and fantasy basketball.

Increasing traction of mobile video games and traditional e-sports

The growth rate of e-sports is faster than fantasy sports as they offer a wide range of activities or sources of entertainment. High traction of mobile video games and traditional e-sports is a challenge for the market. This is because it directly impacts the fan base of fantasy sports.

Competitive Landscape

The fantasy sports market appears to be fragmented due to the existence of several regional and international fantasy sports app companies. Most of the fantasy sports companies are focusing on developing innovative platforms that combine the potential of blockchain technology and fantasy apps. The growing popularity of e-sports and high penetration of Internet are the major factors for the market's growth.

Some of the top companies in the fantasy sports market are CBS Sports, DraftKings, Paddy Power Betfair, The Walt Disney Company, and Verizon.

With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. Companies in the fantasy sports market are focusing on reaping the benefits of the growing popularity of e-sports across the world.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Fantasy soccer - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Fantasy baseball - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Fantasy football - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Fantasy basketball - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Other sports - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Use of fantasy sports for brand promotion

Popularity of e-sports

Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in fantasy sports

Increased demand from APAC and Latin America

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

CBS Sports

DraftKings

Paddy Power Betfair

The Walt Disney Company

Verizon

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qqhzv8/global_fantasy?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

