Global Fantasy Sports Market to 2022: Revenue is Expected to Reach S1.7 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 27.57%
The "Global Fantasy Sports Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global e-sports market revenue is expected to reach S1,700.06 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 27.57% during the forecast period.
With the growing popularity of video games and e-sports, the number of e-sports events around the globe has increased. Live streaming of gaming tournaments on portals like YouTube and Twitch.tv is also trending. As the popularity and live streaming of e-sports is growing, the demand for e-sports fantasy leagues is also expected to rise. This is because fans can create their own fantasy league teams based on these live matches. Therefore, the growing popularity of e-sports will trigger the growth of the fantasy sports market.
Market Overview
High Internet penetration and increasing adoption of smartphones
High Internet penetration, especially in APAC, is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. Combine this with the increasing emergence of affordable smartphones, the number of players participating in fantasy sports has surged exponentially. The rise of sports gaming helps fans engage even more with fantasy sports such as fantasy soccer, fantasy baseball, fantasy football, and fantasy basketball.
Increasing traction of mobile video games and traditional e-sports
The growth rate of e-sports is faster than fantasy sports as they offer a wide range of activities or sources of entertainment. High traction of mobile video games and traditional e-sports is a challenge for the market. This is because it directly impacts the fan base of fantasy sports.
Competitive Landscape
The fantasy sports market appears to be fragmented due to the existence of several regional and international fantasy sports app companies. Most of the fantasy sports companies are focusing on developing innovative platforms that combine the potential of blockchain technology and fantasy apps. The growing popularity of e-sports and high penetration of Internet are the major factors for the market's growth.
Some of the top companies in the fantasy sports market are CBS Sports, DraftKings, Paddy Power Betfair, The Walt Disney Company, and Verizon.
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. Companies in the fantasy sports market are focusing on reaping the benefits of the growing popularity of e-sports across the world.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Fantasy soccer - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Fantasy baseball - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Fantasy football - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Fantasy basketball - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Other sports - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of fantasy sports for brand promotion
- Popularity of e-sports
- Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in fantasy sports
- Increased demand from APAC and Latin America
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- CBS Sports
- DraftKings
- Paddy Power Betfair
- The Walt Disney Company
- Verizon
PART 15: APPENDIX
