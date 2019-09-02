Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market 2019-2026 by Microphone Solution, Component, Application, Geography

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Some of the key players in the market are Xmos, Vocal Technologies, Vesper Technologies, Texas Instruments, Synaptics, Stmicroelectronics, Sensory, Retune-DSP, Qualcomm, Mightyworks, Microsemi, Meeami Technologies, Matrix Labs, Knowles, Harman, Fortemedia, DSP Group, Cirrus Logic, Andrea Electronics and Alango.



Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition market accounted for $830.36 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4,950.36 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period.

The market is propelling due to the rising impact of front-end hardware components on the accurateness of speech and voice recognition, technological development of deep-learning-based far-field microphones and increase in voice control-based smart speakers. However, the rising privacy risk from voice enabled smart home devices is restraining the market. Moreover, one of the major opportunities for the market growth is exploitation of far-field speech and voice recognition in smart home devices.



Far-field speech recognition is an important technology for speech communications and intends to permit smart devices to identify distant human speech. This innovation is connected to numerous situations such as smart home appliances, meeting transcription and onboard navigation. In addition, Microphone is regularly used to gather speech signals for far-field speech recognition.



Based on Component, Far-field speech and voice recognition systems utilize various microphones in type of a straight or circular array to diminish the effect of noise and reverberation from the nearby environment. Microphones with neural networks and artificial intelligence have enhanced the front-end voice processing. Smart speaker from Google has been at the forefront in sending deep learning-based microphones in their device.



North America can be expected to be one of the key Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition markets due to high implementation of smart devices with superior technologies such as IoTand AI impel the market for the market in the US country. In addition, the enthusiasm of consumers to acknowledge and utilize new innovations has additionally encouraged makers in to develop new and superior products.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market, By Microphone Solution

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Circular Arrays

5.3 Linear Arrays

5.4 Single Microphone



6 Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Digital Signal Processors (DSP)

6.3 Microphones

6.4 Software



7 Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smart TV/Set-top box

7.3 Smart Speakers

7.4 Robotics

7.5 Automotive

7.6 Other Applications



8 Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Xmos

10.2 Vocal Technologies

10.3 Vesper Technologies

10.4 Texas Instruments

10.5 Synaptics

10.6 Stmicroelectronics

10.7 Sensory

10.8 Retune-DSP

10.9 Qualcomm

10.10 Mightyworks

10.11 Microsemi

10.12 Meeami Technologies

10.13 Matrix Labs

10.14 Knowles

10.15 Harman

10.16 Fortemedia

10.17 DSP Group

10.18 Cirrus Logic

10.19 Andrea Electronics

10.20 Alango



