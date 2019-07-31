Global Farm Equipment Market 2019-2023 - Trends in Agricultural Drone Technology, Autonomous Tractors & Autonomous and Robotics Labor

DUBLIN, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Farm Equipment Market: Size, Trends, Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Farm Equipment Market: Size, Trends, Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in-depth analysis of the farm equipment market including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the farm equipment market by value, by products, by application, and by region. The report further provides detailed product analysis and regional analysis of the global farm equipment market by value.

Farming is an activity performed for the cultivation of crops on the field. Farming activities include various procedures, such as preparation of soil, adding manure, irrigation of fields, etc. Afterward, the farmer grows cereals, vegetables, fruits, etc. on the field. Farming is done in two types: large-scale commercial farming and scattered small-holder farming.



Farm equipment defined as the mechanical devices functioned for managing the farming activities. The devices include tractors, harvesters, irrigation equipment, etc., which are intended to be utilized in diverse farming operations such as tillage of the soil, spraying of fertilizers, harvesting of crops, irrigation system, livestock farming and many more.



Farm equipment is essential for farming practices. The agricultural sector is perceiving a change in farming pattern from traditional farming to modern or mechanized farming. Therefore, farm equipment became an essential tool that would upsurge the yield and productivity of crops.



The global farm equipment market has witnessed stable growth in the past few years and is anticipated that during the forecasted period (2019-2023) the market would further propel with a poised growth rate. The market is expected to be driven by various growth augmenting factors such as rising organic farming, increasing grain production, rising demand for plant-based proteins, upsurge in government initiatives, rising GDP in emerging economies, etc.



However, the global farm equipment market is not free from challenges that are impeding the fueling growth of the market. Some of the eminent challenges faced by the market are changing climatic conditions and high equipment & maintenance costs.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.



The major players dominating the farm equipment market are John Deere, AGCO Corporation, Mahindra Group (Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.) and CNH Industrial N.V. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Farming: An Overview

2.2 Farm Equipment: An Overview

2.3 Farm Equipment Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Farm Equipment Segmentation on the Basis of Product

2.3.2 Farm Equipment Segmentation on the Basis of Application

2.4 Advantages and Disadvantages of Farm Equipment



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Farm Equipment Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Farm Equipment Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Farm Equipment Market by Region (APAC, Europe, North America, Rest of the World)

3.1.3 Global Farm Equipment Market by Product (Farm Tractors, Harvesting Machine, Tillage Equipment, Planting & Fertilizing Equipment, Irrigation Equipment, Haying Equipment, and Others)

3.1.4 Global Farm Equipment Market by Application (Land Development & Seed Bed preparation, Harvesting & Threshing, Post-harvest & Agro-processing, Sowing & Planting, Weed Cultivation & Plant protection)

3.2 Global Farm Equipment Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 Global Farm Tractor Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Harvesting Machine Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Tillage Equipment Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Planting & Fertilizing Equipment Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Irrigation Equipment Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Haying Equipment Market by Value

3.2.7 Global Other Farm Equipment Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 APAC Farm Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 APAC Farm Equipment Market by Value

4.1.2 APAC Farm Equipment Market by Segment

4.1.3 APAC Farm Tractors Market by Value

4.1.4 APAC Harvesters Market by Value

4.1.5 APAC Spraying Equipment Market by Value

4.1.6 APAC Haying Equipment Market by Value

4.1.7 APAC Planting & Fertilizing Equipment Market by Value

4.1.8 APAC Irrigation Equipment Market by Value

4.1.9 APAC Other Farm Equipment Market by Value

4.2 Europe Farm Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Farm Equipment Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Farm Equipment Market by Region

4.2.3 Germany Farm Equipment Market by Value

4.3 North America Farm Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 North America Farm Equipment Market by Value

4.3.2 North America Farm Equipment by Region

4.3.3 The US Farm Equipment Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Global Population

5.1.2 Rising GDP in Emerging Economies

5.1.3 Rising Organic Farming

5.1.4 Increasing Grain Production

5.1.5 Rising Demand for Plant-based Proteins

5.1.6 Upsurge in Government Initiatives

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Changing Climatic Condition

5.2.2 High Equipment & Maintenance Cost

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Agricultural Drone Technology

5.3.2 Autonomous Tractors

5.3.3 Autonomous and Robotics Labor



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Farm Equipment Market Players: A Financial Comparison



7. Company Profiles

AGCO Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

John Deere

Mahindra Group (Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.)

