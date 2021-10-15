Global Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fast food and quick service restaurant market reached a value of US$ 260 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A food and quick service restaurant (QSR) refers to a casual dining setup, in which pre-prepared fast food is assembled and served to the customers. These outlets usually offer a limited menu and the food is prepared in advance in bulk quantities, which is further heated and packaged for take away or dine-in. They provide a wide variety of economical foods and beverages, such as burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, pastas, soft and alcoholic drinks, desserts, cakes, pastries, chicken, seafood, etc., and which are inspired by the local ingredients and cuisine. Apart from this, these restaurants are usually a part of an existing restaurant chain or franchise operation that provides standardized ingredients and/or partially prepared foods to the restaurants through controlled supply channels.



Significant growth in the food and beverage industry, along with the widespread adoption of franchise business models by popular restaurant chains, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing working population and improving consumer lifestyles across the globe have enhanced the consumption of fast food products. Also, due to the hectic schedules, there is widespread adoption of on-the-go food products that can be readily purchased and consumed while traveling. This, consequently, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the emerging cafe culture, coupled with the availability of healthier fast food alternatives, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. QSRs are developing innovative and exotic recipes using natural, organic and plant-based ingredients, instead of artificial and processed substitutes, and are gaining immense traction among health-conscious consumers. Other factors, including modernization and digitization of the restaurants, coupled with the utilization of touchscreen kiosks, kitchen-display screens and digital sales terminal, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ark Restaurants Corp., Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., Jack in The Box Inc., Kotipizza Group Oyj (Orkla ASA), McDonald's Corporation, Restaurant Brands International Inc., The Wendy's Company and Yum Brands Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global fast food and quick service restaurant market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fast food and quick service restaurant market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the business model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the cuisine?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global fast food and quick service restaurant market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Business Model

6.1 Independent

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Chain and Franchise

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Cuisine

7.1 American

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Chinese

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Italian

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Mexican

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Japanese

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Turkish and Lebanese

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Burgers and Sandwiches

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Pizzas and Pastas

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Drinks and Desserts

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Chicken and Seafood

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Service Type

9.1 Online Service

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Offline Service

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Ark Restaurants Corp.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 Jack in The Box Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Kotipizza Group Oyj (Orkla ASA)

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 McDonald's Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 The Wendy's Company

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Yum Brands Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vouypx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

