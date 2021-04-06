Global Fats and Oils Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $307 Billion by 2027 - Liquid Segment is Projected to Account for $206.3 Billion
Apr 06, 2021, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fats and Oils - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Fats and Oils Market to Reach $307 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fats and Oils estimated at US$ 228.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 307 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027.
Liquid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$ 206.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solid segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $61.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Fats and Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 61.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 63.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Fats and Oils Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 52 Featured):
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
- Bunge Limited
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Conagra Foods, Inc.
- Fuji Oil Holding Inc.
- International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO)
- Olam International
- Unilever PLC
- United Plantations Berhad
- Wilmar International Limited
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 52
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52l403
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article