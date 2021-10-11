Global FC (Fragment Crystallizable) Protein and Glyco-engineered Antibodies Market Research Report 2021

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fc Protein and Glyco-engineered Antibodies Market: Focus on Type of Fc Engineering and Therapeutics (3rd edition), 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Fc Protein and Glyco-engineered Antibodies Market' report features an extensive study on the current and future potential of Fc engineered antibodies. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies.

With close to 100 approved monoclonal antibodies, and over 550 molecules in the clinical pipeline, antibody based pharmacological interventions have become one of the fast growing segment of the biopharmaceutical industry. In fact, these interventions are anticipated to generate a cumulative sales of USD 300 billion by 2025.

Further, within the antibody therapeutics industry, engineered antibodies, developed by modifying the fragment crystallizable (Fc) region, have garnered significant interest over the past few years. The modifications (such as glycoengineering, protein engineering or isotype chimerism) in the Fc region of an antibody have shown to augment the various effector functions, such as antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC), antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) activity and / or the half-life of the molecule.

Moreover, several Fc engineering technologies enable the suppression of the effector functions in certain pathways, and are being actively exploited for development of anti-cancer antibodies.

Over time, a substantial body of evidence has validated the therapeutic applications of Fc engineering platforms, which, in turn, has led to the establishment of numerous strategic partnerships (focused on therapy development and clinical research) and significant investment into the innovator companies.

The consistent research efforts in this domain have translated into the emergence of two blockbuster drugs, namely Gazyva (for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia) and POTELEGIO (for Sezary syndrome) and several other Fc engineered antibody products, including MargenzaT, MONJUVI and SKYRIZIT that received approval in the past few years.

More recently, in 2021, two Fc engineered antibodies, namely Sotrovimab and Etesevimab, got approved for the treatment of COVID-19. Further, there are several drugs in the development pipeline, which are being investigated by various small and established pharmaceutical companies.

The promising clinical results, and ongoing technical developments, coupled to the growing interest of biopharmaceutical developers, are anticipated to give the required impetus to the push pipeline products to higher stages of development, and commercialization. We believe that the market is likely to evolve at a commendable pace over the next decade.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing and future growth potential of Fc protein and glyco-engineered antibodies market, over the coming decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.

Key Topics Covered:





1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Structure of Antibodies

3.3. History of Antibody Discovery

3.4. Antibody Isotypes

3.5. Mechanism of Action of Antibodies

3.6. Fc Region and Effector Functions

3.6.1. Types of Fc Receptors

3.6.2. Engineering of the Fc Region

3.6.2.1. Glycoengineering

3.6.2.2. Protein Engineering

3.6.2.3. Isotype Chimerism

3.7. Future of Engineered Antibodies

4. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Fc Protein Engineered and Glycoengineered Antibodies: Pipeline Review

4.3. Fc Protein Engineered and Glycoengineered Antibodies: List of Developers

5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. AbbVie

5.3. Alexion Pharmaceuticals

5.4. AstraZeneca

5.5. Genentech

5.6. MacroGenics

5.7. Kyowa Kirin

6. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Partnership Models

6.3. Fc Protein Engineered and Glycoengineered Antibodies: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Fc Protein Engineered and Glycoengineered Antibodies: Clinical Trials

8. ACADEMIC GRANTS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Fc Protein Engineered and Glycoengineered Antibodies: Academic Grants Analysis

9. PATENT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Fc Protein Engineered and Glycoengineered Antibodies: Patent Analysis

10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

10.3. Global Fc Protein and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market, 2021-2030

10.3.1. Fc Protein Engineered and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market, 2021-2030: Distribution by Type of Fc Engineering

10.3.2. Fc Protein Engineered and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market, 2021-2030: Distribution by Type of Therapy

10.3.3. Fc Protein Engineered and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market, 2021-2030: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

10.3.4. Fc Protein Engineered and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market, 2021-2030: Distribution by Route of Administration

10.3.5. Fc Protein Engineered and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market, 2021-2030: Distribution by Geography

10.3.6. Global Fc Protein and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market (For Clinical Late-Stage Products), 2021-2030

10.3.7. Global Fc Protein and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market (For Commercialized Products), 2021-2030

11. CONCLUDING REMARKS

12. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

13. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

