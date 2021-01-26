Global Feed Enzymes Report Market Outlook 2019-2020 & 2027 - Innovation in Phytase Production Processes May Provide Ample Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Enzymes - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Feed Enzymes market accounted for $1.18 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $2.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for animal-based products, such as meat products, dairy products, and eggs and rise in the global demand for naturally produced feed and feed additives are propelling market growth. However, factor such as higher inclusion rates of enzymes which may have negative effects is hampering market growth. Moreover, innovation in phytase production processes may provide ample opportunities for market growth.



Feed enzymes are used to enhance the quality of animal nutrition as well as improve the nutritional properties of animal fodder. Enzymes are natural proteins secreted by animals as a part of the feed digestion process. Feed enzymes improve the feed performance when added, as they offer additional nutrients such as minerals and vitamins to the animal feed.



Based on the source, the microorganism segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the higher use of these sources to extract feed enzymes. Microorganisms remain highly prominent and suitable hosts to produce stable and industrially important feed enzymes.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large livestock population & their growth rate, the increase in the number of feed mills (which further reflects the growth in feed production, particularly in countries, such as, India and Japan).



Some of the key players profiled in the Feed Enzymes Market include Ab Enzymes Gmbh, Adisseo, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Associated British Foods plc, Azelis Holding S.A., BASF SE, Behn Meyer Holding AG, Biocatalysts, Biovet Jsc, Chr. Hansen Holding, Danisco, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V and Novozymes.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Feed Enzymes Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Liquid

5.3 Dry



6 Global Feed Enzymes Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Feed Efficiency

6.3 Performance Enhancement



7 Global Feed Enzymes Market, By Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Animal

7.3 Microorganism

7.4 Plant



8 Global Feed Enzymes Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non-Starch Polysaccharides (Pectinase)

8.3 Phytase

8.4 Protease

8.5 Carbohydrase

8.5.1 Amylase

8.5.2 Beta-Glucanase

8.5.3 Cellulase

8.5.4 Mannanase

8.5.5 Xylanase

8.6 Other Types

8.6.1 a-Galactosidase

8.6.2 Lipase

8.6.3 Mannanase



9 Global Feed Enzymes Market, By Livestock

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Macroindicators

9.3 Aquatic Animals

9.4 Swine

9.4.1 Grower

9.4.2 Sow

9.4.3 Starter

9.5 Ruminants

9.5.1 Beef Cattle

9.5.2 Calves

9.5.3 Dairy Cattle

9.6 Poultry

9.6.1 Broilers

9.6.2 Layers

9.6.3 Turkeys

9.7 Other Livestocks

9.7.1 Birds

9.7.2 Equine

9.7.3 Horses

9.7.4 Pets

9.7.5 Pigs

9.7.6 Reptiles



10 Global Feed Enzymes Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Ab Enzymes Gmbh

12.2 Adisseo

12.3 Advanced Enzymes Technologies

12.4 Associated British Foods plc

12.5 Azelis Holding S.A.

12.6 BASF SE

12.7 Behn Meyer Holding AG

12.8 Biocatalysts

12.9 Biovet Jsc

12.10 Chr. Hansen Holding

12.11 Danisco

12.12 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

12.13 Koninklijke DSM N.V

12.14 Novozymes



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1pcf2q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

