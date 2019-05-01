Global Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Markets 2019-2025 - Strong Growth Opportunities in Poultry and Aquafeed Sectors in Emerging Markets of Asia Pacific and South America

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market by Type (Binders and Modifiers), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, and Aquatic Animals), Source (Inorganic and Organic), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market size is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2019 to USD 3.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.



The feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market is driven by various factors such as incidences of mycotoxin occurrence in crops, stringent regulations limiting the presence of mycotoxins in feed products, the global increase in the risk of mycotoxin contamination in livestock feed, and increase in demand and consumption of livestock-based products. However, prominent usage of mold inhibitors, acidifiers, and other feed preservatives as feed additives and lack in awareness among the small-scale livestock growers is restraining the market growth.



"The yeast subsegment of the mycotoxin modifiers market is projected to be the fastest-growing, in terms of value."



The demand for yeast has increased as these are environmentally friendly and do not produce any toxic residue afterward. Furthermore, they are effective against a wide range of mycotoxins. Thus far, the only species of yeast that has been thoroughly researched and utilized on a commercial scale is Trichosporon mycotoxinivorans. However, yeast have not been well characterized, and thus their practical application is limited.



"The dry segment is projected to account for the larger market share during the forecast period."



Mycotoxin binders & modifiers are used in the dry form, as they mix readily with the feed ingredients and are easy to store. Moreover, in the dry form, dosage can be more accurately measured by livestock growers in comparison with the liquid form. Such factors are driving the market for the dry form of feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers.



"Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market, in terms of value."



The market in Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing, due to large livestock population and their increasing growth rate. Furthermore, increasing government regulation to control mycotoxin level in feed, due to rising concerns over food safety is expected to drive the market. Additionally, there has been an increase in the production as well as consumption of meat products in the region, particularly of chicken and pork that is expected to fuel the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market in the Asia Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market

4.2 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 Asia Pacific: Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market, By Key Subtype & Country

4.4 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, By Livestock & Region

4.5 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, By Type & Region

4.6 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, By Source



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Incidences of Mycotoxin Occurrence in Crops

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations Limiting the Presence of Mycotoxins in Feed Products

5.2.1.3 Global Increase in Risk of Mycotoxin Contamination in Livestock Feed

5.2.1.4 Increase in Demand and Consumption of Livestock-Based Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Prominent Usage of Mold Inhibitors, Acidifiers, and Other Feed Preservatives as Feed Additives and Lack in Awareness Among the Small-Scale Livestock Growers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Strong Growth Opportunities in Poultry and Aquafeed Sectors in Emerging Markets of Asia Pacific and South America

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Unintended Consequences of Using Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers

5.3 Value Chain



6 Regulatory Framework

6.1 Regulations for Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers

6.1.1 Regulation in the US for Anti-Mycotoxin Additives

6.1.2 Regulations in Europe

6.1.2.1 Regulations on Products for Mycotoxin Absorption

6.2 Regulations for Bentonite as Binder

6.3 Regulations for Clay as Binder

6.4 Regulations on Mycotoxin



7 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mycotoxins Binders

7.2.1 Clay

7.2.1.1 High Effectiveness Against Aflatoxins is Driving the Market for Clay

7.2.2 Bentonite

7.2.2.1 Ability to Bind Toxins as Well as Other Harmful Compounds

7.2.3 Others

7.2.3.1 Increased Awareness About Activated Carbon as A Mycotoxin Binder

7.3 Mycotoxin Modifiers

7.3.1 Enzymes

7.3.1.1 Environmental-Friendliness of Enzymes is Expected to Drive their Market Share as Mycotoxin Modifiers

7.3.2 Yeast

7.3.2.1 Commercialization of Yeast on A Large Scale

7.3.3 Bacteria

7.3.3.1 Increased R&D on Bacteria is Projected to Drive the Demand for Bacteria as Mycotoxin Modifiers

7.3.4 Others

7.3.4.1 Rising Awareness About the Use of Fungi and Algae as Mycotoxin Modifiers



8 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, By Livestock

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Poultry

8.2.1 Broilers

8.2.1.1 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers are Used in the Feed for Broilers to Enhance their Overall Development

8.2.2 Layers

8.2.2.1 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Enhance the Laying Capacity of the Chickens

8.2.3 Breeders

8.2.3.1 Improves Egg Production and Enhancement in the Shell Quality of the Eggs

8.3 Swine

8.3.1 Starters

8.3.1.1 Protect Swine From the Negative Effects of Mycotoxins

8.3.2 Growers

8.3.2.1 Improves the Health of Growers

8.3.3 Sows

8.3.3.1 Better Growth and Survival of Starter Pigs, as It is Less Costly for the Farmers

8.4 Ruminants

8.4.1 Calves

8.4.1.1 Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers are Used in the Feed of Calves to Ensure their Health and Growth

8.4.2 Dairy Cattle

8.4.2.1 The Mycotoxin Present in Dairy Cattle Feed Can Cause Various Disorders in Cows

8.4.3 Beef Cattle

8.4.3.1 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers is Essential for Improving Feed Efficiency and Maximizing the Muscle Growth of Beef Cattle

8.4.4 Others

8.4.4.1 Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Boosts Health and Prevents Health Problems

8.5 Aquatic Animals

8.5.1 The Growing Usage of Cereals and their By-Products in Fish Feed Increases the Risk of Contamination By Mycotoxins

8.6 Others



9 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers, By Source

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Inorganic

9.2.1 Lower Prices and Ease of Handling are Factors Projected to Drive the Growth of the Inorganic Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market

9.3 Organic

9.3.1 Effectiveness of Organic Binders & Modifiers on A Wide Range of Toxins is Driving the Market for Organically Sourced Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers



10 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, By Form

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Dry

10.2.1 Ease of Storage and Handling is Driving the Market for the Dry Form of Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers

10.3 Liquid

10.3.1 Enhanced Uniformity of the Final Feed Product



11 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3 Start-Up Microquadrant

12.4 Market Share Analysis

12.5 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles



Adisseo

ADM

Alltech

BASF

Bayer

BIOMIN

Cargill

Chr. Hansen

Global Nutritech

Impextraco

Kemin

Norel

Novus

Nutreco

Perstorp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dg7cm



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

