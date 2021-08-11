Global Feed Premix Markets Report 2021-2028: Use as a Single Ingredient Over Multiple Ingredients Driving Growth & Increasing Demand for Compound Animal Feed

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Premix Market by Type, Form, Application - Global Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Feed Premixes Market is expected to reach $12.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the feed premixes' use as a single ingredient over multiple ingredients, increasing demand for compound animal feed, and increased awareness regarding the safety of meat products.



Based on type, the feed premixes market is segmented into combination, vitamin, mineral, amino acids, nucleotide, fiber, nutraceutical, and other premixes. The combination premixes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the feed premixes market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rise in consumption of compound feed, growing demand for vitamin and mineral-enriched foods, and increase in consumer awareness regarding required pet nutrition. However, it is also expected to witness significant growth, as its cost-effective solution to customers and supplying multiple nutrients to animals.



Based on form, the feed premixes market is segmented into powder and liquid. The powder segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the feed premixes market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its advantages over liquid forms, such as better homogeneity, ease of handling, simple transport economics, and better stability of a premix.



Based on application, the feed premixes market is segmented into poultry feed, ruminant feed, swine feed, aquafeed, and other feed applications. The poultry feed segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the feed premixes market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the large demand for poultry feed due to rising poultry meat consumption and poultry farming, especially in developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific and South America.

However, the aquafeed segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing focus on balanced commercial diets that promote optimal fish growth and health, increasing global demand for fish and fish products, and rising growth of the aquaculture industry.



The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the feed premixes market in 2021. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the growing compound animal feed industry, growing economy, increasing demand for pet food supplementation in emerging and developing countries including India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand, and rising investments from major players in the region.

The key players operating in the feed premixes market are

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Nutreco N.V.

InVivo Group

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Koninklijke Cooperatie Agrifirm U.A.

Dansk Landbrugs Grovvareselskab a.m.b.a.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

Burkmann Industries Inc.

Danish Agro a.m.b.a.

De Heus Voeders B.V.

