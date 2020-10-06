Global Feed Yeast Markets, 2020-2025: Innovations in the Animal Feed Industry & Increase in Demand for Pet Food Nutrition

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Yeast Market by Type (Yeast Derivatives, Probiotic Yeast, Brewer's Yeast, and Specialty Yeast), Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquatic Animals, Pets and Equine), Genus, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Feed Yeast Market Size Estimated at USD 1.8 Billion in 2020 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to Reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2025

Increasing awareness about yeast-based animal feed products and stringent government regulations regarding animal nutrition are projected to drive the feed yeast market.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the increasing awareness of yeast-based animal feed products and strict government regulations regarding animal health.

The use of live microorganisms as feed supplements for animals is not a new concept. Various microorganisms such as bacteria, fungus, and yeasts are used as an ingredient to produce feed. According to Lallemand Inc., the ban of antibiotic growth promoters in feed for production of animal foods in the European Union has increased interest in evaluating the effect of yeast products on the gastrointestinal ecosystem, rumen microbial populations, and overall animal performance. According to the FAO, yeast is a unicellular fungus that reproduces asexually by budding or division, especially the genus Saccharomyces, which is important in food fermentations. It is used in the preparation of many animal nutrition and pet nutrition products, which helps in improving the health and performance of animals.

Ruminants: The largest-growing segment of the feed yeast market, by feed yeast market livestock type.

The ruminants segment dominated the feed yeast market in 2019. The dominance of poultry can be attributed to the higher demand for antibiotic growth promoter (AGP) replacers, especially in the US, China, and Brazil. The production of cattle for dairy products is also expected to be dominating more than half the growth of all the additional meat produced by 2025.

Type: The largest-growing segment of the feed yeast market, by feed yeast type.

Various types of yeast and yeast derivatives are available as a livestock feed additive. However, government bans on the use of antibiotics in feed products have paced up the market growth for alternative nutrient sources, which are used in feed products such as yeast. There are many strains of yeast that are utilized to produce yeast ingredients that are used in food, pharmaceutical, and feed applications. When feed products are prepared, the type of yeast ingredients added is important for the final product formulation, and the yeast type also depends on the type and age of livestock.

Asia Pacific: The largest-growing segment of the feed yeast market, by feed yeast region.

With the growing population and declining arable land for crop and livestock production in many Asia Pacific countries, pressure on manufacturers and farmers to fulfill the increasing food demand has been increasing. With the growing income in the region, the demand for quality food is rising. China was the largest market in the region for livestock consumption because of the changing diet patterns and demand for high protein-rich food. With the increase in demand for high-quality livestock, the demand for feed additives is also increasing at the same pace. This is because of the related health concerns and increasing diseases across various livestock species.



Market Dynamics



Macroeconomic Indicators

Increasing Growth in the Compound Feed Industry

Increasing Compound Feed Production

Increase in Livestock Population

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Nutritional Benefits from Yeast-Based Feed Products

Increasing Concerns Related to Animal Health

Ban on the Use of Antibiotic Growth Promoters in Feed

Restraints

Competition for Basic Raw Materials

Willingness of Livestock Growers to Use Antibiotics for Animal Feed

Opportunities

Innovations in the Animal Feed Industry

Increase in Demand for Pet Food Nutrition

Yeast As the Promising Protein Source

Challenges

Commercialization of Duplicate and Low-Quality Products

Covid-19 Pandemic Impact

Pre & Post Covid-19 Scenario in the Feed Yeast Market

Patent Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Alltech Inc.

Angel Yeast Co Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods Plc.

Barentz B.V

Biofeed Technology Inc.

Biomin Holding Gmbh

Cargill

CHR. Hansen

Devenish Nutrition

F.L. Emmert

Kemin Industries

Kerry Group

Lallemand Inc.

Leiber Gmbh

Lesaffre Group

Novus International

Nutreco N.V.

Prosol S.P.A

Shanghai Genon Biotech Co. Ltd

Shenyang Fada Co. Ltd.

Siver Agro Llc

Specialty Biotech Co. Ltd.

Titan Biotech Ltd.

Zilor (Biorigin)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qkki1g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

