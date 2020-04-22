Global Feldspar Industry
NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Feldspar market worldwide is projected to grow by 8.3 Million Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Glass, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 16.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Glass will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 414.3 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 382.1 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Glass will reach a market size of 1.3 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 1.4 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Eczacibasi Esan
- El Waha Mining & Fertilizers
- Gimpex Ltd.
- Gottfried Feldspat GmbH
- Imerys Minerals Ltd.
- I-Minerals Inc., Incusa Industrias Del Cuarzo, S.A
- Kaltun Madencilik A.?.
- LB MINERALS, S.r.o.
- LKAB Minerals AB
- Manek Minerals
- Matel Hammadde Sanayi ve Ticaret A.?.
- Micronized Group
- Minerali Industriali S.r.l.
- Pacer Minerals, LLC
- Quarzwerke GmbH
- SCR-Sibelco N.V.
- Sibelco Nordic A/S
- Covia Holdings Corporation
- The Quartz Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Feldspar: Most Abundant Mineral with Multiple Properties and
Manifold Uses
Myriad End-use Applications of Feldspar Drive Widespread Market
Adoption
Feldspar Types and Applications
Recent Market Activity
Global Market Outlook
Europe Dominates Feldspar Consumption, While Asia-Pacific
Spearheads Market Growth
Continued Recovery in Global GDP Promote Growth in Feldspar
Consumption
Global Competitor Market Shares
Feldspar Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Glass from Various End-use Application
Segments Propel Consumption of Feldspar
Flat Glass Products: Laminated and Tempered Glass Markets Hold
Promise
Healthy Recovery in the Construction Industry Bodes Well for
Glass Production and Consumption
Increasing Usage of Glass in Building Construction
Increasing Demand for Glass Containers Offer Growth Opportunities
Growth in Ceramics Market Drives Demand for Feldspar
Potash Feldspar: Most Preferred Feldspar Type in Ceramics and
Glass Industries
Feldspar's Ice-Nucleating Abilities Benefit Atmospheric Science
Feldspar Becomes Second Choice in Some Fillers and Extender
Applications
Abrasives and Electrodes: Niche End-Use Markets for Feldspar
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Feldspar Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Feldspar Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Feldspar Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Glass (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Glass (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Glass (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Ceramics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Thousand Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Ceramics (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Ceramics (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Fillers (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Fillers (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Fillers (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Feldspar Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 16: United States Feldspar Latent Demand Forecasts in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Feldspar Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in Thousand Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 18: Feldspar Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Feldspar Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Feldspar Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 21: Canadian Feldspar Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Feldspar
in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Japanese Feldspar Market in Thousand Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 24: Feldspar Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Feldspar in Thousand Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Feldspar Market Review in China in Thousand Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Feldspar Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Feldspar Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in
%) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 28: European Feldspar Market Demand Scenario in Thousand
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Feldspar Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Feldspar Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Feldspar Addressable Market Opportunity in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 32: Feldspar Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Feldspar Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Feldspar Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 35: French Feldspar Historic Market Review in Thousand
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Feldspar Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Feldspar Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: German Feldspar Market in Retrospect in Thousand
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Feldspar Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Feldspar in Thousand Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Feldspar Market Review in Italy in Thousand Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Feldspar Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Feldspar in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: United Kingdom Feldspar Market in Thousand Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Feldspar Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Feldspar Addressable Market
Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 47: Feldspar Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Feldspar Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Feldspar Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Feldspar Historic Market Review in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Feldspar Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Feldspar Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Feldspar Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of World Feldspar Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Share this article