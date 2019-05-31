Global Feldspar Market Insights & Projections to 2024 - Continued Recovery in Global GDP Promotes Growth in Feldspar Consumption

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feldspar - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-Use Segments:

Glass

Ceramics

Fillers

Others



The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Feldspar: Most Abundant Mineral with Multiple Properties and Manifold Uses

Myriad End-use Applications of Feldspar Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Feldspar Types and Applications

Global Market Outlook

Europe Dominates Feldspar Consumption, While Asia-Pacific Spearheads Market Growth

Continued Recovery in Global GDP Promote Growth in Feldspar Consumption



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Glass from Various End-use Application Segments Propel Consumption of Feldspar

Flat Glass Products: Laminated and Tempered Glass Markets Hold Promise

Healthy Recovery in the Construction Industry Bodes Well for Glass Production and Consumption

Increasing Usage of Glass in Building Construction

Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Windows

Increasing Demand for Glass Containers Offer Growth Opportunities

Growth in Ceramics Market Drives Demand for Feldspar

Potash Feldspar: Most Preferred Feldspar Type in Ceramics and Glass Industries

Feldspar's Ice-Nucleating Abilities Benefit Atmospheric Science

Feldspar Becomes Second Choice in Some Fillers and Extender Applications

Abrasives and Electrodes: Niche End-Use Markets for Feldspar



4. PRODUCTION AND RESERVES



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Feldspar: A Common Silicate

General Chemical Formula

Na-Feldspars: Widely Used

Physical Properties

Grades

Glass Grade

Ceramic Body Grade

Glaze Grade

Types

Potassium Feldspar Group

Plagioclase Feldspar Group

Other Feldspars

Rare Feldspars

Characteristics of Major Feldspar Minerals

Albite (Moonstone)

Oligoclase Feldspar

Anorthite

Microcline

Orthoclase

History

Feldspars as Gemstones

Principal Stones in Feldspar Group

Labradorite

Moonstone

Sunstone

Amazonite

Orthoclase

Occurrence

Ores and Production Process

Places of Origin

Milled Feldspar and Nepheline Syenite

Feldspar's Substitute Products

Nepheline Syenite

Product Description

Processed Glass - A Probable Substitute



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 34 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 36)

