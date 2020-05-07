Global Fermentation Chemicals Market Insight, 2020-2025: Assessment of the Lucrative Products, Applications and Regions

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fermentation Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fermentation chemicals market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.



The growing F&B industry, along with rapid industrialization across the globe, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for alcoholic beverages is also providing a boost to the market growth.



Fermented chemicals are primarily used in the production of various alcoholic beverages and food products, such as breads, cheese and pickles. Additionally, advancements in fermentation technologies have enabled large-scale production of several organic acids, such as lactic, tartaric and fumaric acid, thereby increasing the demand for fermentation chemicals across the globe.



Moreover, growing consumer awareness regarding environment-friendly and bio-based raw materials is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Industries are gradually shifting their focus toward fermentation chemicals as an alternative to their synthetic or petroleum-derived counterparts.



An increasing product adoption for the manufacturing of steroids and antibiotics, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are also projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BASF SE, AB Enzymes, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amano Enzymes Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Cargill Incorporated, Chr. Hansen A/S, DSM, Evonik Industries AG, Novozymes A/S, The Dow Chemical Company, Koch Industries Inc. (Invista BV), etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global fermentation chemicals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global fermentation chemicals market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Fermentation Chemicals Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Alcohol

6.2 Enzymes

6.3 Organic Acids

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Form

7.1 Liquid

7.2 Powder



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Industrial Applications

8.2 Food and Beverages

8.3 Nutritional and Pharmaceuticals

8.4 Plastics and Fibers

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



BASF SE

AB Enzymes

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Amano Enzymes Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Cargill Incorporated

Chr. Hansen A/S

DSM

Evonik Industries AG

Novozymes A/S

The Dow Chemical Company

Koch Industries Inc. (Invista B.V.)

