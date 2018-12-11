Global Fermenters Market 2016-2018 & 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Fermenters market accounted for $0.99 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.30 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors favouring the market growth are growing consumption of fermented beverages, rise in geriatric population and increasing consumer perception of fermentation for health claims. However growing cost of fermenters are some of the factors restricting the market growth. Moreover, technological innovations in fermenters are providing ample opportunities for the market growth.

Fermenters are tools which support the cell culture at a great scale and are maintained at certain ecological limitations. The main purpose of the fermenter is to give a proper atmosphere in which an organism can efficiently generate a target product. Fermenters provide the optimum conditions that will allow the growth of the microorganisms.

By Application, beverages segment held significant market share due to rising demand for increasing consumption of alcoholic fermented beverages such as beer and wine in various countries. Asia Pacific dominates the global market during the forecast period. The growth of this market is influenced by the rising in financial growth & rapid urbanization and improved usage of healthy fermented food & beverage products with natural elements.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Fermenters Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Non Disposable

5.3 Disposable



6 Global Fermenters Market, By Microorganism

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fungi

6.3 Bacteria



7 Global Fermenters Market, By Mode of Operation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Semi-Automatic

7.3 Automatic



8 Global Fermenters Market, By Process

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Continuous

8.3 Fed-Batch

8.4 Batch



9 Global Fermenters Market, By Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Stainless-Steel

9.3 Glass



10 Global Fermenters Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Healthcare Products & Cosmetics

10.3 Food

10.4 Beverage

10.4.1 Alcoholic Beverages

10.4.2 Non-Alcoholic Beverages



11 Global Fermenters Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.2 Eppendorf

13.3 Sartorius AG

13.4 General Electric (GE)

13.5 Pierre Gurin

13.6 Applikon Biotechnology

13.7 GEA Group

13.8 Ajinomoto

13.9 Novozymes

13.10 DSM

13.11 Zeta

13.12 Bioengineering AG

13.13 ElectRoLAb Biotech Ltd

13.14 CerCell

13.15 BBI-Biotech GmbH



