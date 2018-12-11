Global Fermenters Market 2016-2018 & 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
The "Fermenters - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Fermenters market accounted for $0.99 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.30 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors favouring the market growth are growing consumption of fermented beverages, rise in geriatric population and increasing consumer perception of fermentation for health claims. However growing cost of fermenters are some of the factors restricting the market growth. Moreover, technological innovations in fermenters are providing ample opportunities for the market growth.
Fermenters are tools which support the cell culture at a great scale and are maintained at certain ecological limitations. The main purpose of the fermenter is to give a proper atmosphere in which an organism can efficiently generate a target product. Fermenters provide the optimum conditions that will allow the growth of the microorganisms.
By Application, beverages segment held significant market share due to rising demand for increasing consumption of alcoholic fermented beverages such as beer and wine in various countries. Asia Pacific dominates the global market during the forecast period. The growth of this market is influenced by the rising in financial growth & rapid urbanization and improved usage of healthy fermented food & beverage products with natural elements.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Fermenters Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Non Disposable
5.3 Disposable
6 Global Fermenters Market, By Microorganism
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fungi
6.3 Bacteria
7 Global Fermenters Market, By Mode of Operation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Semi-Automatic
7.3 Automatic
8 Global Fermenters Market, By Process
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Continuous
8.3 Fed-Batch
8.4 Batch
9 Global Fermenters Market, By Material
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Stainless-Steel
9.3 Glass
10 Global Fermenters Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Healthcare Products & Cosmetics
10.3 Food
10.4 Beverage
10.4.1 Alcoholic Beverages
10.4.2 Non-Alcoholic Beverages
11 Global Fermenters Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
13.2 Eppendorf
13.3 Sartorius AG
13.4 General Electric (GE)
13.5 Pierre Gurin
13.6 Applikon Biotechnology
13.7 GEA Group
13.8 Ajinomoto
13.9 Novozymes
13.10 DSM
13.11 Zeta
13.12 Bioengineering AG
13.13 ElectRoLAb Biotech Ltd
13.14 CerCell
13.15 BBI-Biotech GmbH
