Global Ferroelectric RAM (Serial Memory, Parallel Memory, Other) Market Research Report 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ferroelectric RAM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ferroelectric RAM market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.



Significant growth in the information technology (IT) industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of electronic handheld devices is also driving the market growth. Smart meter manufacturers are also adopting FRAM to operate battery-powered wireless sensors to increase the operational life and minimize the overall maintenance costs. This, in turn, is further strengthening the market growth.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and cloud computing solutions with connected devices, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Modern FRAM is being used for applications that require continuous, high-frequency and highly reliable data logging for the test and measurement of factory equipment and non-volatile data capture of industrial processes.

Other factors, including increasing industrial automation, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global ferroelectric RAM market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on type, application and end use.



Breakup by Type

Serial Memory

Parallel Memory

Others

Breakup by Application

Mass Storage

Embedded Storage

Others

Breakup by End Use

Security Systems

Energy Meters

Smart Cards

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

Infineon Technologies AG

International Business Machines Corporation

LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd. (Rohm Semiconductor)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5a2xsy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

