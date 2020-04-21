Global Fertility Drugs Industry 2015-2020 and Beyond - Increasing Rates of Infertility Across the Globe

DUBLIN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fertility Drugs Market Global Report 2020-30" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fertility drugs market was worth $4.26 billion in 2019.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider fertility drugs market, and compares it with other markets.



Major players in the market are Merck & Co., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Berlex Laboratories Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., Pfizer, Novartis AG, Procter & Gamble Pharmaceutical, Zydus Pharma and LIVZON.



The growth of the fertility drugs market is driven by the increasing rates of infertility across the globe



Infertility is the inability to conceive after trying for 12 consecutive months. Fertility drugs are considered to be the primary treatment to treat infertility in men and women. The rising rates of infertility is attributed to physiological problems, hormone problems, and lifestyle or environmental factors. To treat infertility problems in women, fertility drugs are used to regulate their ovulation cycles thus affecting the sale of fertility drugs.



According to the USA National Survey of Family Growth (NSFG) in 2018, about 15.5% of all women who intend to become pregnant were infertile and 6.7% of married women aged 15 to 44 years were infertile. Further, in 2019, in India, 10% to 15% of couples in reproductive age group are suffering from infertility. Hence, the rising cases of infertility across the globe is increasing the demand for fertility drugs, resulting in the growth of fertility drugs market.



The side effects caused due to fertility drugs restricted the growth of the fertility drugs market



Fertility drugs can result in permanent as well as temporary side effects. Temporary side effects includes bloating, headache, breast tenderness, upset stomach, hot flashes, and mood swings whereas the permanent side effects includes multiple pregnancies, ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS). OHSS is a condition where the ovaries enlarge with fluids and may become life threating if left untreated.



For instance, the intake of Clomid (clomiphene citrate), a fertility drug for women, can result in OHSS along with abnormal vaginal/uterine bleeding, breast tenderness or discomfort, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, flushing, blurred vision or other visual disturbances. The fear of potential side effects of the fertility drugs restrict the growth of the fertility drugs market.



In 2019, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a USA based biopharmaceutical company, acquired USA commercialization rights of Ganirelix Acetate Injection from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for an amount undisclosed. Through the acquisition, Ferring Pharmaceutical aims to broaden its medicine portfolio targeted towards reproduction. Ganirelix Acetate Injection was approved by FDA in 2018 and is used to regulate premature luteinizing hormone (LH) levels in women undergoing fertility treatment. The Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is an India based manufacturer and seller of pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Fertility Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Fertility Drugs Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Fertility Drugs Historic Market, 2015-2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Fertility Drugs Forecast Market, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Fertility Drugs Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Fertility Drugs Market, Segmentation By Gender, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Male

Female

4.2. Global Fertility Drugs Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

4.3. Global Fertility Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type Of Drug, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Prescription Fertility Drugs

Over-The-Counter Fertility drugs

4.4. Global Fertility Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

5. Fertility Drugs Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Fertility Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Fertility Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Abbott

Bayer

Berlex Laboratories Inc.

Eli Lilly & Co.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc.

LIVZON

Merck & Co.

MSD

Novartis AG

Novogyne Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Procter & Gamble Pharmaceutical

Sanofi S.A.

Serono, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Zydus Pharma

