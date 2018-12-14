Global Fertilizer Applicators Market 2018-2022 - Technological Advances in Fertilizer Applicators are Gaining Traction

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Fertilizer Applicators Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fertilizer applicators market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2022.

Technological advances in fertilizer applicators are gaining traction in the market as increasing number of market players are using technologies including air boom technology and the use of sensors for improving the applications.

Market Overview

Subsidies on fertilizer applicators

With the aid government's increasing support to the farmers in buying fertilizer applicators with high one-time cost, the demand for this agricultural equipment has increased considerably in the recent years. Subsidies on fertilizer applicators and increased funding for the same is likely to proliferate the fertilizer applicators' market's growth during the forecast period.

Lack of awareness in rural areas

Owing to the absence of proper strategies for promoting new fertilizer spreaders with latest technologies and lack of knowledge on how to operate this equipment, the demand for fertilizer applicators is likely to hamper during the next few years.

Competitive Landscape

The fertilizer applicators market is expected to witness intense competition owing to the fragmented presence of several players. The market participants are increasingly focusing on improving their product offerings by leveraging several supporting initiatives taken by the governments from both emerging and advanced economies. This report offers analysis on the different strategic moves opted by the market players to improve their shares in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FERTILIZER TYPE

Segmentation by fertilizer type

Comparison by fertilizer type

Dry fertilizer applicators

Liquid fertilizer applicators

Market opportunity by fertilizer type

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances in fertilizer applicators

R&D of variable rate application technology

Use of drones for fertilizer application

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS



AGCO

CNH Industrial

Deere & Company

Kubota

Kuhn

