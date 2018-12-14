Global Fertilizer Applicators Market 2018-2022 - Technological Advances in Fertilizer Applicators are Gaining Traction
The "Global Fertilizer Applicators Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fertilizer applicators market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2022.
Technological advances in fertilizer applicators are gaining traction in the market as increasing number of market players are using technologies including air boom technology and the use of sensors for improving the applications.
Market Overview
Subsidies on fertilizer applicators
With the aid government's increasing support to the farmers in buying fertilizer applicators with high one-time cost, the demand for this agricultural equipment has increased considerably in the recent years. Subsidies on fertilizer applicators and increased funding for the same is likely to proliferate the fertilizer applicators' market's growth during the forecast period.
Lack of awareness in rural areas
Owing to the absence of proper strategies for promoting new fertilizer spreaders with latest technologies and lack of knowledge on how to operate this equipment, the demand for fertilizer applicators is likely to hamper during the next few years.
Competitive Landscape
The fertilizer applicators market is expected to witness intense competition owing to the fragmented presence of several players. The market participants are increasingly focusing on improving their product offerings by leveraging several supporting initiatives taken by the governments from both emerging and advanced economies. This report offers analysis on the different strategic moves opted by the market players to improve their shares in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FERTILIZER TYPE
- Segmentation by fertilizer type
- Comparison by fertilizer type
- Dry fertilizer applicators
- Liquid fertilizer applicators
- Market opportunity by fertilizer type
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances in fertilizer applicators
- R&D of variable rate application technology
- Use of drones for fertilizer application
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- AGCO
- CNH Industrial
- Deere & Company
- Kubota
- Kuhn
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w4jp2s/global_fertilizer?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
