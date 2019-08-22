Global Fertilizers Market Study 2019 Featuring Belaruskali, CF Industries, EuroChem, Israel Chemical, Mosaic, Nutrien, OCP, PhosAgro, Uralkali, and Yara International

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fertilizers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry study analyzes the $130.8 billion global fertilizer industry by nutrient (nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium), market (agriculture, commercial, and consumer), crop, and geographic region.

Global demand for fertilizers is projected to rise 1.4% per year to 212.1 million metric tons (nutrient basis) in 2022. Industrialization in agricultural practices and efforts to increase crop yields will promote demand growth. Increased availability of specialty fertilizer blends containing multiple nutrients and special additives will also support demand.

This report covers fertilizer demand by Nutrient, Market, Crop, and Region, along with a discussion of fertilizer trade and production. Data are given in volume terms (metric tons).

Historical data for 2007, 2012, and 2017 and forecasts for 2022 are provided for fertilizer demand by market and product for six regions and 27 individual countries.

The study also evaluates company market share and competitive analysis on industry competitors including Belaruskali, CF Industries, EuroChem, Israel Chemical, Mosaic, Nutrien, OCP, PhosAgro, Uralkali, and Yara International.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2. FERTILIZER OVERVIEW

Key Findings

Supply & Demand

Demand by Region

Production by Region

International Trade

Environmental Considerations

Regulatory Factors

Labeling & Use Regulations

Subsidy & Tax Rebate Programs

3. FERTILIZER NUTRIENTS & MARKETS

Key Findings

Demand by Nutrient

Scope

Demand Forecast

Nitrogen

Phosphate

Potassium

Other Nutrients

Demand by Market

Demand Forecast

Agriculture Market

Demand by Region

Maize

Wheat

Rice

Other Crops

Commercial & Consumer Market

4. NORTH AMERICA

Key Findings

Fertilizer Market Position

Fertilizer Supply & Demand

Fertilizer Demand by Nutrient & Market

Fertilizer Market Share

5. CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA 6. WESTERN EUROPE 7. EASTERN EUROPE 8. ASIA/PACIFIC 9. AFRICA / MIDDLE EAST 10. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Competitive Strategies

Acquisitions & Divestitures

Cooperative Agreements

Manufacturing

Marketing

Industry Participants by Geographic Region

List of Industry Participants

11. APPENDIX

