Global Fetal Monitoring Market Outlook to 2025 - Technological Innovations and Government Initiatives Spur Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fetal Monitoring Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fetal monitoring market is estimated to grow at 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include technological innovations in fetal monitoring systems and the government initiatives for maternal health. For instance, the US government has been engaged in supporting the efforts of global maternal and child health (MCH). It is the largest donor government to MCH activities across the globe.



The country has placed a major significance on MCH and implemented ending preventable child and maternal deaths as one of its three main global health goals. This, in turn, will drive the demand for diagnostics platforms to show problems in the baby during late pregnancy and labor and count the fetal heart rate.



The global fetal monitoring market is further analyzed on the basis geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. North America fetal monitoring market is growing significantly owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and significant awareness about maternal health in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness a considerable share in the global fetal monitoring market during the forecast period owing to the government programs for maternal health and the growing concerns of preterm birth rates in the region.



Key players operating in the global fetal monitoring market include General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corp., and PeriGen, Inc. The companies are focusing on developing advanced fetal monitoring systems to stay competitive in the global market. Geographical expansion, merger & acquisition, partnerships & collaborations, finding a new market, in order to expand individual market share are some of the key strategies adopted by major market players.

Report Coverage



Comprehensive research methodology of the global fetal monitoring market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global fetal monitoring market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global fetal monitoring market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. General Electric Co.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Siemens AG

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Canon Medical Systems Corp.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. PeriGen, Inc.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Fetal Monitoring Market by Type

5.1.1. External Fetal Monitoring

5.1.2. Electronic Fetal Monitoring

5.1.3. Internal Fetal Monitoring

5.2. Global Fetal Monitoring Market by Application

5.2.1. Antepartum Fetal Monitoring

5.2.2. Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring

5.3. Global Fetal Monitoring Market by End-User

5.3.1. Diagnostic Laboratories

5.3.2. Hospitals & Clinics

5.3.3. Others (Homecare and Research Institutes)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Analogic Corp.

7.2. Bionet America, Inc.

7.3. Canon Medical Systems Corp.

7.4. Clinical Computer Systems, Inc.

7.5. CooperSurgical, Inc.

7.6. Edan Instruments, Inc.

7.7. EIZO Corp.

7.8. ESAOTE SPA

7.9. FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

7.10. General Electric Co.

7.11. Hitachi Ltd.

7.12. Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd.

7.13. K2 Medical Systems Ltd.

7.14. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.15. MEDEXA Diagnostisk Service AB

7.16. Medline Industries, Inc.

7.17. Mindchild Medical, Inc.

7.18. Natus Medical, Inc.

7.19. Neoventa Medical AB

7.20. OSI Systems, Inc.

7.21. PeriGen, Inc.

7.22. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.23. Siemens AG

7.24. Sunray Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd.

7.25. Terason Corp.

7.26. TRISMED Co., Ltd.

7.27. Trivitron Healthcare



