Global Fiber Cables Market 2020 with Coverage of Leading Players Including AT&T, Charter Communications, Verizon, China Mobile, NTT DoCoMo Inc. and Vodafone Group

This report provides information on market opportunities for fiber cable going into 5G networks (WDM, PON, Carrier Internet and SDM protocols). Addressable market forecasts (monetary data in US$ & cable lengths in kfm) are for each year from 2020 to 2029. Plans for fiber deployment are outlined and profiles of eleven fiber cable manufacturers are provided (from CommScope to YOFC).



This 5-section report also includes information on 5G frequency allocations, bandwidths and bitrates as well as infrastructure requirements. Methodology is described, global data is provided in the forms of data tables and column charts and analyses of these data are presented.

The objectives of this report are to identify the business opportunities for the fiber-optic cable market in fronthaul and backhaul for 5G. The goal is also to quantify these opportunities in both monetary value (TAM) terms and cable deployment lengths in nine-year forecasts.



This report is focused exclusively on the optical-fiber cable itself. Global and regional information is provided. The prospects for alternatives to fiber optics in the 5G infrastructure are considered, i.e. microwave and millimeter and radio and also free space optics.



At the core of this report are nine-year forecasts for the fiber-optic cable market. The product/market plans of leading actors in this space have been analyzed and appropriate strategies examined for optical networking (and other) players to better penetrate the 5G fronthaul and backhaul market.



The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to dominate the consumption throughout the forecast period. Across Asia Pacific, in countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea, governments are investing considerably in expanding 5G technology, which relies heavily on fiber-optic cables. China's $32 billion vision to make the country wired for 5G technology has created more demand for optical fiber cable in the Asian region.



The strong trends from traditional technologies regarding mobile fronthaul technology enable companies to reduce the deployment and maintenance cost of a 5G network. The increasing adoption of WDM-based fiber fronthaul is driven by the Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI's) intensive consumption of optical fiber resources, combined with the lower reliability and lack of supervisory measures for managing fibers. Next-generation PON is suited to 5G fronthaul applications and is now attracting widespread industry attention.



The additional capacity and speed provided by 5G networks results in increasing stress on mobile backhaul networks. 5G backhaul depends on densification of the network, for example the number of small/macro cells within a given geographical area. Major initiatives in the emerging economies are expected to increase investments in mobile backhaul solutions because there is a very strong demand for managing old infrastructure and assets.





Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



Section 1 Introduction

1.1 Why yet another G'?

1.2 The emergence of 5G

1.3 5G network slicing

1.4 IoT and IIoT

1.5 Automotive and medical applications

1.6 Frequencies and frequency band

1.7 The need for 5G infrastructure

1.8 Rebuilding the mobile infrastructure for 5G: who is it good for?



Section 2 Optical Network Protocols for 5G

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM)

2.3 Passive optical networking (PON)

2.4 Carrier Ethernet

2.5 Space-division multiplexing (SDM)

2.6 New generations of optical systems



Section 3 Nine-Year Market Forecast for Fiber-Optic Cable into 5G

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Definitions and organization of the data and forecasts

3.3 Critiques relating to all the data

3.4 Factors which could upset the TAM data significantly

3.5 Overall (Total) global markets (all types of ports combined)

3.6 Data by Port Types: WDM, PON, Carrier Ethernet and SDM

3.7 Overall Analysis and Summary of all the Data Provided above



Section 4 Communications Services Providers (CSPs)

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Region 1: North America

4.2.1 Overall aspects

4.2.2 AT&T

4.2.3 Charter Communications

4.2.4 T-Mobile US

4.2.5 Verizon Communications

4.3 Region 2: Asia-Pacific

China

China Mobile

China Telecom Corporation Ltd.

China Unicom

Japan

KDDI

NTT DoCoMo Inc.

SoftBank

South Korea

KT Corporation

LG Uplus Corp

SK Telecom

France

Orange

Spain

Telefonica

UK

British Telecom (including EE),(BT Group plc)

O2

Three UK (3)

Vodafone Group plc



Section 5 Suppliers of Fiber-Optic Cables

5.1 Introduction: Optical Role in the Successor to CPRI

5.2 Challenges to fiber-based 5G infrastructure from mmWave, Microwave and free-space optical (FSO) transmission

5.3 Suppliers of Fiber-Optic Cable for 5G Backhaul / Fronthaul: Products and Alliances

CommScope

Corning

Fujikura Ltd

Furukawa Electric

Nexans

Prysmian Group

Sterlite Technologies

Sumitomo Electric Lightwave

Taihan Fiber Optics Co. Ltd.

TRAXyl

Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company

