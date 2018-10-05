Global Fiber Optic Cables for Military and Aerospace Markets Report 2018
The "Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace by Application (Avionics, Cabin Interiors, Flight Management Systems, IFE Systems, Communication Systems, Radar Systems, Electronic Warfare), End Use, Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace is projected to grow from USD 1.82 billion in 2018 to USD 2.00 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 1.93% during the forecast period.
Growth in the fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace can be attributed to the increasing commercial adoption of fiber optics and growth in platforms, such as unmanned systems, space launch vehicles, and satellites.
The fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace has been segmented on the basis of end use, application, type, and region. Based on end use, the fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace has been segmented into commercial, military, and space. The military segment is projected to lead the fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of fiber optic cables for C4ISR applications for high speed communication.
Based on type, the fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace has been segmented into single-mode and multi-mode. The single-mode segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Adoption of single-mode fiber optic cables to connect defense units, such as command centers and military weapon stations is expected to lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Based on application, the market is segmented into avionics, cabin interiors, flight management systems. In-flight Entertainment (IFE) systems, communication systems, radar systems, electronic warfare, and others. The communication systems segment is estimated to lead the fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace in 2018. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of fiber optic cables in unmanned systems and military aircraft for high speed data communication.
The North American region is estimated to lead the fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace in 2018. The US and Canada are the key countries considered for market analysis in this region. Increasing adoption of fiber optic cables for high speed land connectivity and procurement of military and commercial aircraft are expected to fuel the growth of the fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace in North America.
Adherence to stringent regulatory norms and complexities associated with the maintenance and installation of fiber optic cables act as the key challenges to the growth of the fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace
4.2 Europe Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, By Application & Country
4.3 Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, By End Use
4.4 Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, By Type
4.5 Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military & Aerospace Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Airframers and Operators Installing Fiber Optic Cables in New and Upgraded Aircraft
5.2.1.2 Helps Improve Interoperability of Military Systems
5.2.1.3 Increase in Demand for More Electric Aircraft and Glass Cockpit Concepts
5.2.1.4 Rise in Demand for Throughput and Reliability
5.2.1.5 Use of Fiber Optic Cables in Sensing Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Prone to Physical Damage and Transmission Loss
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Use of Photonics Technology in Electronic Warfare Network
5.2.3.2 Demand for Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (OADM) Network
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Adherence to Stringent Regulatory Norms
5.2.4.2 Threat to Optical Network Security
5.2.4.3 Complexities Associated With the Maintenance and Installation of Fiber Optic Cables
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Roadmap of Fiber Optic Cables
6.3 Prevailing Technology Trends
6.3.1 Fiber Optic Cables Over Copper Cables
6.3.2 Fly-By-Optics
6.4 Future Trends of Fiber Optics
6.4.1 Polymer Optic Fibers
6.4.2 Improvement in Optical Transmitter/Receiver Technology
6.5 Standards Pertaining to Fiber Optic Cables
6.6 Patent Analysis
6.7 Regulatory Landscape
6.7.1 Fire Safety
6.7.1.1 Flammability
6.7.1.2 Smoke & Toxicity
6.7.2 Component Design
6.7.2.1 Strength & Stiffness
6.7.3 Airline Operations
6.7.3.1 Durability
6.7.3.2 Reparability
6.7.4 Manufacturing
6.7.4.1 Raw Materials
6.7.4.2 Reproducibility
7 Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Avionics
7.3 Cabin Interiors
7.4 Flight Management Systems
7.5 In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) Systems
7.6 Communication Systems
7.7 Radar Systems
7.8 Electronic Warfare
7.9 Others
8 Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, By End Use
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial
8.2.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft
8.2.2 Wide-Body Aircraft
8.2.3 Very Large Aircraft
8.2.4 Regional Transport Aircraft
8.2.5 General Aviation
8.3 Military
8.3.1 Airborne
8.3.1.1 Fighter Jets
8.3.1.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
8.3.1.3 Military Transport Aircraft
8.3.1.4 Military Helicopters
8.3.2 Land
8.3.2.1 Armored Vehicles
8.3.2.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles
8.3.2.3 C4ISR
8.3.3 Marine
8.3.3.1 Ships
8.3.3.2 Unmanned Maritime Vehicles
8.4 Space
8.4.1 Space Launch Vehicles
8.4.2 Satellites
9 Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Single-Mode
9.3 Multi-Mode
10 Regional Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.2 France
10.3.3 Germany
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Russia
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.5 Middle East
10.5.1 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2 Israel
10.5.3 UAE
10.6 Rest of the World
10.6.1 Latin America
10.6.2 Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Analysis
11.3 Market Ranking Analysis
11.4 Competitive Scenario
11.4.1 New Product Launches
11.4.2 Acquisitions
11.4.3 Agreements
11.4.4 Expansions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Amphenol
12.2 Carlisle Companies
12.3 Finisar
12.4 Radiall
12.5 Rockwell Collins
12.6 TE Connectivity
12.7 AFL
12.8 Corning
12.9 Ofs Fitel
12.10 Optical Cable Corporation
12.11 Prysmian Group
12.12 W.L. Gore & Associates
