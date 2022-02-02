Global Fiber Optic Cables Markets, 2020-2021 & Forecast to 2026: Increasing Demand in Fiber to the x (FTTx) and Telecommunication Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optic Cables Market Research Report by Type, by End Use, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fiber Optic Cables Market size was estimated at USD 9,381.81 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 10,471.26 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.67% to reach USD 19,192.91 million by 2026.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Fiber Optic Cables Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Fiber Optic Cables Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Fiber Optic Cables Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Fiber Optic Cables Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Fiber Optic Cables Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Fiber Optic Cables Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Fiber Optic Cables Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Fiber Optic Cables Market?





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand in Fiber to the x (FTTx) and Telecommunication Industry

Growing Demand for High-Quality Video, Audio, and Data Transmissions

Restraints

Higher Initial Cost for Installation Compared to Coaxial or Copper Cable

Opportunities

Integration of Advancements in Fiber Optic Communication

Widespread Implementation of 5G

Challenges

Surging Demand for Wireless Solutions and Complex Installation Process

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Companies Mentioned

Amphenol Corporation

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Coherent, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

CommScope Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Fiberoptics Technology Incorporated

Fujikura Ltd

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd

Hengtong Group Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Cable America Inc.

II-VI Incorporated

Leoni AG

LS Cable & System Pty Ltd.

Nestor Cables Ltd.

Nexans SA

Optical Cable Corporation

Prysmian Group

Radiall SA

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

TE Connectivity Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc

Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Ltd Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lg4wq5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets