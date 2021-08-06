FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 16; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 4438 Companies: 53 - Players covered include AT&T, Inc.; Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited; BT Group Plc; China Mobile Ltd.; China Telecom Corporation; China Unicom Limited; Deutsche Telekom AG; Etisalat (UAE); Fastweb S.p.A.; Liquid Telecommunications Holdings Limited; Maroc Telecom S.A.; MTN Group Ltd; Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT Group); Saudi Telecom Company; Telefonica S.A.; Verizon Communications Inc.; Vocus Group Limited; Vodafone Group PLC and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Download Speed (50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps, Other Download Speeds); Application (VoIP, Internet TV, Virtual Private LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online Education, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market to Reach $31.3 Billion by 2026

Fiber optic networks hold a crucial role in supporting emerging technologies including mobile computing, the cloud, high-quality video and IoT owing to their ability to deliver highest-speed data transfer rates. Fiber-to-the-home/building (FTTH/B) is one of the primary formats of these networks where a fiber cable reaches to a shared property while the other cabling offers Internet connection to single offices, homes or other spaces. FTTH/B applications rely on passive and active networks for distributing signals over shared fiber optic cable to single offices or homes. The fiber optic technology is finding increasing adoption across households, businesses and industries owing to its several benefits over traditional connectivity solutions. The technology is particularly suitable for organizations using the cloud for storing data and apps. Based on its enhanced bandwidth and speed, FTTH/B networks are used in companies for transmission of heavy files and streaming HD content. The technology is a suitable option to support tasks such as video or web conferencing and teleconferencing for employee training, sales and marketing. The FTTH/B connection allows companies to push investments in video conferencing as an effective business platform without compromising over bandwidth and speed.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period. 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.5% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2026

The Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 11.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR.

Growth in the market has and continues to witness robust gains from the migration to WFH models. Massive exodus from traditional offices to a work-at-home environment is today a reality in almost every country worldwide. The IT landscape today remains irreversibility changed with companies migrating to new operating models; reassessing IT security architectures; resetting security systems to plug-in digital holes; and adopting innovative remote working technologies. Highlighting the acceleration in digital transformation is the fact companies have digitally transformed within weeks to ensure business continuity as lockdowns and restrictions confine billions of people to their homes. Over 60% of companies in North America, Europe and Asia expect to witness a higher velocity of change in digital transformation during the years 2020 through 2023. Digital transformation is now visible in all industrial sectors. In the United States, in the pre-pandemic period only 5% to 7% of the country's workforce was working from home (WFH) although over 58% held jobs compatible with remote work. However, over 35% to 40% will work from home multiple-days-a-week by the end of 2021. The pandemic is creating a global 'Work-At-Home' culture which will very likely last beyond the crisis. With no meaningful exit strategy available until a vaccine arrives, social distancing and remote working and operations will be the new normal going forwards. 88% of IT companies worldwide have migrated their employees to WFH during the pandemic. 92% of teams in Asia-Pacific have implemented WFH since the outbreak highlighting the need to flatten the curve in countries with less than adequate healthcare resources. 45% of employees cite COVID-19 as the trigger for rapid adoption of remote working strategies. 72% of companies plan to shift a portion of their staff permanently to a WFH model.

By Application, VoIP Segment to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2026

Global market for VoIP by Application segment is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$8.3 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 11.9% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for VoIP segment, accounting for 32.9% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 13.5% over the analysis period, to reach US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android.

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

