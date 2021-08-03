Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



Global Fiber to the x Market to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2026

Fiber to the X or FFTX refers to a broadband network architecture that makes use of a telecom operator's network for delivering broadband connections to businesses, residences and other entities. The 'X' in Fiber to the X can be termed as a variable that indicates the point in the broadband network where optical fiber ends and copper cabling takes over. Continuous advancements in fiber optics technology resulted in enhanced performance of fiber optic cables over their copper counterparts, thereby translating into huge demand for fiber optic components. As computer and data networking evolves and new technologies emerge such as Internet of Things (IoT), Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and cloud computing, optical fiber is becoming the technology of choice. The ongoing transition to high-speed fiber optic networks, like 40 and 100 Gbps networks, is likely to continue well into the future spawning opportunities for fiber optic components. For instance, upgradations to higher speed networks will generate demand for array type Multiple-Fiber Push-On (MPO) connectors. The Covid-19 pandemic pushed an unprecedented digital surge, thus bringing fiber communications into the spotlight.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber to the x estimated at US$12.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period. FTTh/p/b, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.8% CAGR to reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the FTTa segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.5% share of the global Fiber to the x market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2026

The Fiber to the x market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 19.5% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia remains a major consumer, in terms of infrastructure roll-out as well as in promotion and application of the technology to facilitate the digital economy. Asia also remains the major regional market in the Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband marketplace, with countries such as South Korea and Japan considered world leaders in this vertical. On the other hand, Europe and North America also have higher penetration of broadband networks, the speed of which is at par or exceeds the networks in Asia.

FTTn/c/k Segment to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2026

FTTN, also referred to as Fiber to the Node, is a network that connects optical fiber to a cabinet that is usually located within 1 mile radius of each single customer. Each cabinet is capable of connecting hundreds of customers to the network using existing copper or even coaxial cables. This way FTTN proves to be a cost-effective solution that can provide advanced triple-play telecom services to score of subscribers from a single node, eliminating the need to lay fiber all along till the cable reaches the subscriber premises. In the global FTTn/c/k segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$874.1 Million by the year 2026. More



