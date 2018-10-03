Global Figure Skating Equipment Market 2018-2022 - Key Players are American Athletic Shoe, Jackson Ultima Skates, ROCES, Rollerblade & SP-Teri

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Figure Skating Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Figure Skating Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Figure Skating Equipment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising popularity and number of sports tournaments. The number of figure skating competitions is increasing globally which is going to drive the growth of the market.

One trend affecting this market is the growing popularity of figure skating in developing countries. Many developing countries have begun taking a liking to the sport and countries in APAC stand out as one of the growing adopters of figure skating on an international level.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high infrastructural cost. The growth of figure skating equipment market is impeded by the rising costs of real estate as the infrastructural costs associated with figure skating are very high.

Key vendors:

American Athletic Shoe

Jackson Ultima Skates

ROCES

Rollerblade

SP-Teri

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Figure skates

Accessories

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Online - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of figure skating in developing countries

Surge in innovative figure skating equipment

Rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

