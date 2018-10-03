Global Figure Skating Equipment Market 2018-2022 - Key Players are American Athletic Shoe, Jackson Ultima Skates, ROCES, Rollerblade & SP-Teri
15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Figure Skating Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Figure Skating Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Figure Skating Equipment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising popularity and number of sports tournaments. The number of figure skating competitions is increasing globally which is going to drive the growth of the market.
One trend affecting this market is the growing popularity of figure skating in developing countries. Many developing countries have begun taking a liking to the sport and countries in APAC stand out as one of the growing adopters of figure skating on an international level.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high infrastructural cost. The growth of figure skating equipment market is impeded by the rising costs of real estate as the infrastructural costs associated with figure skating are very high.
Key vendors:
- American Athletic Shoe
- Jackson Ultima Skates
- ROCES
- Rollerblade
- SP-Teri
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Figure skates
- Accessories
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Online - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of figure skating in developing countries
- Surge in innovative figure skating equipment
- Rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k6m92f/global_figure?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article