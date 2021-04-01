Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - by Product and End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global fill finish manufacturing market is expected to reach US$ 12,547.23 million by 2027 from US$ 6,129.03 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6 % from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.



Based on products, the fill finish manufacturing market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables is further segmented into prefilled syringes, vials, cartridges, and other consumables. In 2019, the consumables segment accounted for a larger share of the market and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of this segment is attributed to high replacement rate compared with that of instruments, rising adoption of prefilled syringes, wide applications of vials in lyophilization, and increasing fill-finish outsourcing.



Based on end user, the fill finish manufacturing market is segmented into contract manufacturing organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The contract manufacturing organizations segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. However, the pandemic has brought several growth opportunities to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to strengthen their R&D for vaccine formulation against the coronavirus. Moderna, Inc. and Catalent, Inc. announced a collaboration for large-scale, commercial fill-finish manufacturing of Moderna's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) at Catalent's biologics facility in Bloomington.

On December 9, 2020, CureVac N.V, a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developed a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), and Fareva announced an agreement regarding the fill & finish manufacturing of CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, at Fareva's Pau and Val-de-Reuil-sites in France. Wockhardt Ltd has entered into an agreement with the UK government to fill and finish COVID-19 vaccine vials at its subsidiary CP Pharmaceuticals' facility based in Wrexham, North Wales. Thus, such collaborations are expected to show a positive impact on the fill-finish manufacturing market in the coming few years.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), West Pharmaceutical Services, Gerresheimer, Robert Bosch (Syntegon Technology GmbH), IMA, Optima, Bausch + Strobel, Groninger, Maquinaria Industrial Dara, NIPRO PharmPackaging, SCHOTT AG, SGD Pharma, and Stevanato Group are among the leading companies operating in the fill finish manufacturing market.



