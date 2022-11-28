Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Report 2022-2027: Growing Outsourcing of Fill-Finish Operations & Rising Adoption of Prefilled Syringes for Parenteral Dosage Forms

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fill-finish manufacturing market size is projected to grow from USD 15.2 billion by 2027 from USD 9.2 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2027

Factors such as the rising adoption of prefilled syringes for parenteral dosage forms and increasing technological advancements are driving the market. The high costs associated with restricted access barrier systems (RABS) is a factor expected to limit the growth of this market.

The prefilled syringes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the fill-finish manufacturing market

The consumables segment is divided into prefilled syringes, vials, cartridges, and other consumables such as ampoules, bottles, and IV bags. During the forecast period the prefilled syringes sub-segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Factors responsible for the growth are its advantages such as safety, lower cost, ease of administration, time & accuracy benefits, and biologic sterility.

The automated machines segment, by machine type segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of machine type, the instrument segment is segmented into automated machines and semi-automated and manual machines. During the forecast period the automated machines segment is expected to grow highest. Factors such as reduction of cost of maintenance, labor overheads, increase productivity for fill-finish manufacturing processes and automated machines reduce the risks of contamination due to limited human interaction are driving the segmental growth.

Asia Pacific to account for the largest share of the global fill-finish manufacturing market during the forecast period

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as growing investments by CMOs, increase in biopharmaceutical players in Asian countries, increasing government support and developments in R&D infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive landscape

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The fill-finish manufacturing market comprises major players such as Becton, Dickson and Company (US), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), I.M.A. (Industria Macchine Automatiche) S.p.A. (Italy), Stevanato Group (Italy), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany), Bausch+Strobel (Germany), Groninger & Co. GmbH (Germany), and Gerresheimer AG (Germany).

Premium Insights

Rising Technological Advancements in Fill-Finish Manufacturing Processes to Drive Market

Contract Manufacturing Organizations Accounted for Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Fill-Finish Manufacturing Market in 2021

Automated Machines Will Continue to Dominate Fill-Finish Manufacturing Market in 2027

Prefilled Syringes Segment Dominates Fill-Finish Consumables Market in 2022

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Technological Advancements in Fill-Finish Manufacturing Processes

Growth of Biopharmaceutical Industry

Rising Adoption of Prefilled Syringes for Parenteral Dosage Forms

Restraints

High Cost Associated with Isolators/Rabs

Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Challenges

Maintaining Sterility in Fill-Finish Manufacturing Operations

Trends

Growing Outsourcing of Fill-Finish Operations

Impact of COVID-19 on Fill-Finish Manufacturing Market

Company Profiles

Major Players

Syntegon Technology GmbH

I.M.A. (Industria Macchine Automatiche) S.P.A

Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)

Stevanato Group

West Pharmaceutical Services

Optima Packaging Group GmbH

Bausch+Strobel

Groninger & Co. GmbH

Sgd Pharma

Schott Ag

Gerresheimer Ag

Nipro Corporation

Bausch Advanced Technology Group

Vanrx Pharmasystems Inc.

Maquinaria Industrial Dara Sl

Other Companies

Marchesini Group S.P.A.

Steriline S.R.L

Ast

Reagent Chemical & Research, Inc.

Aseptic Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ai9iha

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets