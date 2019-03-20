Global Film Adhesives Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024

DUBLIN, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Film Adhesives Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The film adhesives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% to reach US$1.820 billion by 2024, from US$1.362 billion in 2018

Film adhesives consist of a thin layer of adhesive supported on a removable backing. These adhesives are high-performance bonding agents that are widely used in automotive, aerospace, and assembly industries. High performance, handling convenience, reduced material waste, customized width and thickness, and flame retardancy are the major factors that are boosting the demand for film adhesives.

Furthermore, rising concept of DIY (Do-It-Yourself) in developed and developing countries is leading to a huge demand for adhesives which in turn is supporting the growth of film adhesives. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to its growing demand in industries such as packaging and healthcare.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study has been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Koninklijke Ten Cate BV., Hexcel Corporation, Pacific Coast Composites, Bondline Electronic Adhesives, Inc., Bostik- an ARKEMA company, 3M, H.B Fuller Company, and Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Film Adhesives Market by Type

5.1. Pressure Sensitive

5.2. Heat Activated



6. Film Adhesives Market by Material

6.1. Thermoset

6.2. Thermoplastic

6.3. Flame Retardant



7. Film Adhesives Market by End-User Industry

7.1. Automotive

7.2. Aerospace

7.3. Electrical and Electronics

7.4. Others



8. Film Adhesives Market by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.1.4. Others

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. United Kingdom

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. Israel

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Koninklijke Ten Cate Bv.

10.2. Hexcel Corporation

10.3. Pacific Coast Composites

10.4. Bondline Electronic Adhesives, Inc.

10.5. Bostik- An Arkema Company

10.6. 3M

10.7. H.B. Fuller Company

10.8. Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nv5z77/global_film?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

