Global Filmz Launches a Film Production Logistics Dept With a Team of Award Winning Producers & Fixers in Miami, Fl.

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami and New York based production company just opened a state-of-the-art smart studio earlier this year in Fort Lauderdale and will now broaden service offerings.

Founder Nathan Taupez Scinto continues to seamlessly execute his vision to reach as many like-minded artists as possible on a global level and help bring their creative aspirations to life.

Since its founding in 2015, Global Filmz has grown at record speed and continues to prove their ambition knows no bounds.

The world-wide media operation now employs over 30 full time filmmakers. The company as a whole quickly established itself as one of the best in the business, having already completed 564 projects for high profile clients – across 256 cities in 18 countries.

While the firm has always offered extensive pre-production services, they've now decided to create an entire department dedicated to handling film production logistics. That includes all transportation and accommodations.

Why hire an external production logistics company? Because local production fixers know their town like the back of their hand.

Production coordination can be overwhelming and traveling to an area you're unfamiliar with just adds another layer of stress and leaves more room for mistakes.

Leveraging the industry expertise, local connections, and personal experience of the Global Filmz logistics crew can simplify everything. From securing personal travel and lodging to finalizing all aspects of your film production.

According to the Global Filmz website, they have a bit of an advantage when it comes to securing hotel rooms and rental houses. By utilizing pre-existing relationships with various rental houses, they can expedite last minute requests.

The logistics package also features:

transportation to and from the airport

Location scouting.

Casting calls.

Staffing film crew.

Equipment rentals.

Prop rentals.

Production rental house pickups and drop-offs.

Not only will the new division focus on logistics management for film productions in Miami, but they have also added a few plane and boat charters to their list of assets to take productions overseas.

Producers can choose either a single or twin-engine Cessna plane charter to take them to the Caribbean Islands such as: Anguilla, Antigua, Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, Saint Croix, Saint John, Saint Thomas, or the Florida Keys.

Anyone with a fear of flying can still hitch a ride with the Global Filmz transport team. They'll ferry you and your gear safely to your destination by boat.

What else can Global Filmz do for your film production?

Manage talent and location scouting.

Studio space, film sets, and props rentals.

Collaboration with award-winning writers, directors, producers and cinematographers.

Key crew members and a post-production team at your service.

Directors and Producers flying into Miami to shoot their next film only need to call one place to gain access to cutting edge technology, studio space, additional talent and crew members. All while having all their project's logistics handled by industry pros!

Now servicing productions in the following areas:

South Florida: Palm County: Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach, Wellington, Delray Beach & Boca Raton. Broward County: Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Weston & Hallandale Beach. Dade County: Miami Gardens, Aventura, Key Biscayne, Kendall, Doral & South Miami Beach

