Global Filters Market Report 2020 with Global Industry Sales Estimates to 2023 In Light of Economic Impact of COVID-19
May 20, 2020, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Economic Impact Report: Global Filters" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global filters industry is facing a number of challenges as it deals with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. How has the macroeconomic environment changed and what does it mean for the global filters industry going forward?
The "COVID-19 Economic Impact Report: Global Filters" report looks at how the expected impact of the pandemic on the current macroeconomic environment compares to other major events since 2000, including the bursting of technology bubble, the SARS outbreak, the 2009 global downturn, and the European financial crisis. It also provides a historical view of global industry sales since 2000, a look at how the industry is being currently impacted, and estimates for global industry sales through 2023.
Products considered:
- internal combustion engine and related filters, including oil, air intake, and fuel filters
- fluid filters, including fluid power filters and consumer water filters
- air filters, including panel and pocket filters and fabric air pollution filters
The leading markets for filters are:
- transportation equipment, particularly motor vehicles and motorcycles
- manufacturing
- consumer
- utilities
- off-road equipment
- other markets (e.g., food and service industry, medical devices, recreation products)
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Macroeconomic Overview
- Number of Covid-19 Cases in the US
- Global Filters Market: Historical Perspective
- Covid-19 Pandemic vs Recent Recessions
- Global Filters Market: Covid-19 Impact
- Additional Information
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ftukw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article