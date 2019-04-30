Global Financial Analytics Markets, 2019-2023 - Emergence of New IT Applications and Infrastructure Such as Big Data and Advanced Analytics

DUBLIN, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Financial Analytics Market by Solution (Financial Functions Analytics and Financial Market Analytics), Application (Wealth Management, Transaction Monitoring, and Customer Management), and Industry Vertical - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The financial analytics market is expected to grow from USD 6,850.0 million in 2018 to USD 11,366.6 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

As digitalization continues its prevalent path, business models across the finance industry are getting upgraded to survive in the competitive market. As per the current market scenario, financial institutions and the insurance sector are experiencing widespread advancements in products, services, and infrastructure developments, such as the adoption of disruptive technologies that include cryptocurrencies, big data analytics, cybersecurity, and multiple payment platforms.



The increasing digitalization trend, beyond Machine-to-Machine (M2M) process automation, results in a gradual convergence of technologies, data, processes, assets, and people across an integrated ecosystem.



The scope of this report covers the financial analytics market by type, component, application, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Among components, the solutions segment is expected to dominate the market and hold a higher market share during the forecast period. Under applications, the customer management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the wealth management segment.



The retail and eCommerce industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing online transactions, and rising frauds and other malicious activities in industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Financial Analytics Market

4.2 Market: Market Share Across Regions



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Reducing Planning and Budgeting Cycles

5.2.1.2 Emergence of New IT Applications and Infrastructure Such as Big Data and Advanced Analytics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Surge of New Regulations and Financial Standards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Predictive Analytics Across Industries

5.2.3.2 Evolution of AI and Machine Learning

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration of Data From Data Silos

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Financial Management Ecosystem

5.3.2 Regulations

5.3.2.1 Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS)

5.3.2.2 Basel III

5.3.2.3 Dodd Frank Act

5.3.2.4 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

5.3.2.5 International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

5.3.2.6 Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MFID)

5.3.2.7 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

5.3.2.8 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

5.3.3 Market: Use Cases

5.3.3.1 Use Case #1: Deliver Personalized Interactions

5.3.3.2 Use Case #2: Improving Performance Measures

5.3.3.3 Use Case #3: Increase Revenue and Decrease Customers' Business Inefficiencies

5.3.4 Market: Future Outlook

5.3.4.1 Ai-Enabled Finance



6 Financial Analytics Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Financial Function Analytics

6.2.2 Financial Market Analytics

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2.2 Deployment and Integration

6.3.2.3 Consulting



7 Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wealth Management

7.2.1 Capital Management

7.2.2 Asset Liability Management

7.2.3 Investment Management

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

7.3.1 Credit and Market Risk Management

7.3.2 Governance and Compliance Management

7.4 Financial Forecasting and Budgeting

7.4.1 Cash Flow Analytics

7.4.2 Revenue Prediction

7.5 Customer Management

7.5.1 Customer Experience Analytics

7.5.2 Customer Profitability Analytics

7.6 Transaction Monitoring

7.7 Claim Management

7.7.1 Insurance Management

7.8 Fraud Detection and Prevention

7.9 Stock Management

7.9.1 Debt Management

7.9.2 Equity Management

7.10 Others



8 Market, By Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



10 Financial Analytics Market, By Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Manufacturing and Automotive

10.4 Retail and Ecommerce

10.5 Telecommunications and IT

10.6 Transportation and Logistics

10.7 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

10.8 Energy and Utilities

10.9 Government

10.10 Others



11 Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.3 Business Strategy Excellence



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Oracle

13.2 IBM

13.3 SAP

13.4 SAS Institute

13.5 Alteryx

13.6 Tibco Software

13.7 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

13.8 Teradata

13.9 Qlik

13.10 Gooddata

13.11 Birst

13.12 Google

13.13 Information Builders

13.14 Zoho Corporation

13.15 Domo



