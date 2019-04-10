Global FinFET Technology Market to 2023: Increasing Demand from the IC Industry Demanding Enhanced Processors & Growth in Enterprise Sector Leading to Adoption of FinFET Technology

DUBLIN, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global FinFET Technology Market: Focus on 7nm, 10nm, 14nm, 16nm, and 22nm FinFET Technology, and Applications in Smart Phones, Wearable, and High-End Networks - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global FinFET market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2018-2023) registering a CAGR of 16.10%.

The report presents a detailed market analysis including an in-depth study of the market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and growth trends mapped across segments. The market is segmented based on technology node, product, end user, and regional presence. The high wafer and gate cost of FinFET in comparison to FD-SOI is one of the crucial issues to be looked upon in the current scenario. The effort to deliver such solutions, along with the growing demand of handheld devices, is acting as one of the major drivers for the global FinFET technology market at present.



The surging demand from integrated circuit (IC) industry demanding enhanced processors, has been identified as the key opportunity that could escalate the market growth in the coming years. However, design optimization along with self-heating issues and higher wafer and gate cost of FinFET in comparison to FD-SOI continues to remain the pain points of the market.



The technology node chapter is the result of comprehensive and rigorous research. The chapter is divided into five broader categories including 7nm, 10nm, 14nm, 16nm, and 22nm. The information supplied in the report includes key market players, market size, key restraints, and growth opportunities.



The use of technology nodes in products such as central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), network processors, field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), system-on-chip (SoC), and microcontroller unit (MCU), provides an in-depth analysis of the market statistics, key trends, and opportunities across regions.



The extensive research in technology nodes by major foundry players such as Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., among others, has provided a plethora of end users including smartphones, computers and tablets, wearables, automotive, and high end networks. The report provides an exhaustive end-user analysis including the market statistics for different verticals and enumerates various use cases with a futuristic roadmap for each industry vertical.



Being an extensive research study on the leading as well as developing regions in the FinFET technology market, such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World, the report provides the market statistics, drivers, challenges, and opportunities across these regions.



The report also formulates the entire supply chain of the market, along with industry trends of FinFET technology, patent analysis, and heat map with emphasis on market timelines and technology roadmaps, and market dynamics. Some of the key players identified in the report are Intel Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (Taiwan), GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.), and Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), among others.



Key questions answered in the report:

What is the projected value of global FinFET technology market by 2023 along with the estimated CAGR?

What are the major driving and restraining factors of the global FinFET technology market?

Who are the key foundry and fabless players operating in the global FinFET technology market?

Which are the foundry companies supplying chips to fabless companies?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the global FinFET technology market?

What is the relationship between products, applications, and client considering foundry and fabless players?

Which technology node (7nm, 10nm, 14nm, 16nm, and 20/22nm) of the global FinFET technology market is expected to dominate in the coming years?

Why the 14nm technology node is widely adopted, and which technology node is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period?

Which end user is expected to dominate the global FinFET technology market by 2023?

Which region is expected to lead the global FinFET technology market by 2023?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Drivers

1.2.1 Performance Enhancements over Planar MOSFETs

1.2.2 Growing Demand of Handheld Devices

1.2.3 Growth in Enterprise Sector Leading to Adoption of FinFET Technology

1.3 Market Restraints

1.3.1 Design Optimization Challenges Along with Self-Heating Issues

1.3.2 Higher Wafer Cost and Gate Cost of FinFET in Comparison to FD-SOI

1.4 Market Opportunities

1.4.1 Increasing Demand from the IC Industry Demanding Enhanced Processors



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies & Developments

2.1.1 Product Launches

2.1.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

2.1.3 Business Expansions

2.1.4 Others Developments

2.2 Leading Player Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Technology trends

3.1.1 Changes in Gate Material

3.1.2 Changes in Gate Structure

3.1.3 Extreme Ultra Violet (EUV) Lithography

3.1.4 Change in Wafer Diameter

3.2 Moore's Law for Producing Various FinFET Technologies

3.3 Supply Chain Analysis

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.5 Heat Map



4 Global FinFET Technology Market (by Technology Node)

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Introduction

4.3 7nm FinFET Technology Node

4.4 10nm FinFET Technology Node

4.5 14nm FinFET Technology Node

4.6 16nm FinFET Technology Node

4.7 22nm FinFET Technology Node



5 Global FinFET Technology Market (by Type)

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Silicon on Insulator (SOI) FinFET

5.3 Bulk FinFET



6 Global FinFET Technology Market (by Product)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Central Processing Unit (CPU)

6.3 System-on-Chip (SoC)

6.4 Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

6.5 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

6.6 Microcontroller Unit (MCU)

6.7 Network Processors



7 Global FinFET Technology Market (by End User)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smartphones

7.3 Computers and Tablets

7.4 Wearables

7.5 Automotive

7.6 High End Networks



8 Global FinFET Technology Market (by Region)

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 The U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 South Korea

8.3.4 India

8.3.5 Taiwan

8.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.2 The U.K.

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Spain

8.4.5 Rest-of-Europe

8.5 Rest-of-the-World

8.5.1 South America

8.5.2 Middle East and Africa



9 Company Profiles



GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.

Intel Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)

United Microelectronic Corporation (UMC)

Xilinx Inc.

