Global Finger Print Sensors Market Outlook 2017-2018 & 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Finger Print Sensors - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fingerprint Sensors market accounted for $3.17 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.61 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.5%.

Factors such as growing demand for fingerprint sensors in security checks in airports, government support for the adoption of fingerprint sensors, use of biometrics in mobile commerce and fast growth in electronic devices are fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness on security fundamentals and efficiency and reliability of fingerprint sensors are hampering the market.

A fingerprint sensor is a biometric security device that combines hardware and software techniques to identify the fingerprint scans of an individual to identify and authenticate an individual to, ultimately, grant or deny access to a computer system or a physical facility. Fingerprints provide reliable, fast and easy access to personal contact details, payment information, mails, location data and other form of encrypted data to authenticated person. Fingerprint sensors are used to offer authentication and authorization to the individual. It captures extract biological features of the finger prints in the form of the live scan and compares it with existing biometric template stored in the database.

Based on application, the banking and finance application is likely to have steady growth during the predicted period due to the use of biometric smart cards in backs and finance-related organizations. In the near future, many companies are anticipated to play a chief role in the market for smart cards, which can be used as payment cards.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in disposable income has impelled to the rise in the demand and use of smartphones and laptops, which, in turn, has improved the growth of market in this region.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Fingerprint Sensors Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Adhesives

5.2.1 Urethane

5.2.2 Silicon

5.2.3 Anaerobic

5.2.4 Epoxy Resins

5.3 Optical Prism

5.4 Pyroelectric Material (Lithium Tantalate)

5.5 Sapphire (Coating Material)

5.6 Piezoelectric Material (Quartz)

5.7 Other Materials



6 Global Fingerprint Sensors Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Capacitive Sensors

6.2.1 Passive Capacitance

6.2.2 Active Capacitance

6.3 Ultrasound Sensors

6.4 RF Capacitive Sensing

6.5 Optical Sensors

6.6 Thermal Sensors

6.7 Other Technologies



7 Global Fingerprint Sensors Market, By Sensor Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Swipe Sensor

7.3 Touch Sensor

7.4 Area Sensor



8 Global Fingerprint Sensors Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Military, Defense & Aerospace

8.3 Smart Homes

8.4 Mobile Devices

8.4.1 USB Flash Drives

8.4.2 Laptops/ Notebooks/Tablets

8.4.3 Smartphones

8.4.4 Wristbands and Smartbands

8.4.5 Other Mobile Devices

8.5 Commercial Security

8.6 Travel & Migration

8.7 Banking & Finance

8.8 Government & Law Enforcement

8.9 Healthcare



9 Global Fingerprint Sensors Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 3M Cogent Inc.

11.2 Apple Inc.

11.3 NEC Corporation

11.4 Ekey Biometric Systems

11.5 Integrated Biometrics, Inc

11.6 Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH

11.7 Silead Inc.

11.8 Egis Technology Inc.

11.9 Crossmatch

11.10 Synaptics

11.11 Interlink Electronics

11.12 Safran Identity & Security (Morpho)

11.13 Fingerprint Cards AB

11.14 Infineon Technologies AG

11.15 Goodix Ltd

11.16 Suprema Inc.

11.17 Idex ASA

11.18 Next Biometrics

11.19 Bio-Key International

11.20 Touch Biometrix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cgzqbc/global_finger?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

