Global Fintech Company Givex Launches New Website

Givex's new website showcases the company's new product offerings after acquiring four companies in 18 months

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global fintech company Givex Corporation ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) announced today the launch of its new website to showcase its elevated product offerings after acquiring four companies in 18 months.

Givex made the strategic acquisitions of Pi Cash Systeme, Kalex, Loyalty Lane and Counter Solutions, adding new products and capabilities to the already strong Givex product suite. Givex also went public in December 2021, creating a new audience of potential investors.

In addition to an updated design and improved user experience, another key aspect of the new Givex website is the ability for each region to tailor content to their respective target audiences.

"Our new website gives us an opportunity to reposition Givex in the marketplace, and showcase the new products that our acquired companies added to our portfolio," said Joe Donaldson, chief marketing officer of Givex. "As a global company with 12 regional offices, our website needed to be able to support different messaging for each region. We are proud of the company's growth, and our new website reflects that."

With 118,000 active locations across 100 countries, Givex offers gift cards, leading point-of-sale system GivexPOS, loyalty programs , Kitchen Display System (KDS), GivexPay and more.

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 118,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com .

SOURCE Givex