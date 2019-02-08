Global Fintech Market in Corporate Banking, 2019: How Technology Capabilities are Now Shifting More toward Use Cases for the Corporate Banking Space

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Fintech in Corporate Banking: Digitize or Miss the Boat" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Financial technology is nothing new, since the financial services industry is all about providing services that ensure the safety and liquidity of assets for individuals and for businesses of all sizes. Numerous firms have for decades been expertly partnering with financial institutions in supporting the movement, investment, and safeguarding of money.

The more current perception of fintech is underpinned by the rapid change in the types of readily available technology along with the pace of these advances. Such capabilities continue to drive numerous investments in the space, as participants make bets on how the industry will look in 10 years and how best to get there.

In a new research report, the author reviews how these unprecedented technology capabilities are now shifting more toward use cases for the corporate banking space.

In a similar fashion to the migration of fintech capital investment from Silicon Valley to more global funding participation, the opportunities and funding patterns are also changing from primarily consumer apps and small business lending to more corporate and investment banking types of business models commented the author of the report. Investors' initial attraction to consumer products was logical given that the revenue recognition cycle is shorter for consumer products than for corporate solutions, which are usually more complicated. The shift is a occurring as both developers and liquidity providers more clearly understand the more complicated corporate use cases.

Highlights of the report include:

Detailed review of global fintech investment by funding type and region

Discussion of the shift occurring between corporate fintech application investment and traditional consumer/SME use cases

Analysis of the early-stage investment trends by financial institutions and how these align with corporate banking and payments success factors.

Review of the factors leading to extensive funding for machine learning and AI start-ups and how these will impact corporate banking both near and long term.

Discussion of the overall techfin landscape and risks associated with inertia amongst financial institutions.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Introduction



Fintech Investment Trends

More Than Recent Start-Ups

Branches Have Grown on the Money Tree

Fintech for Business-to-Business (B2B) Payments

Corporate Banking Trends

Latest-Generation Technology

Near-Term Priorities

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Other Considerations

Lagging Innovation

Conclusions and Strategic Recommendations



References

Related Research

Endnotes

Companies Mentioned



AccessFintech

ACI

Adyen

Alphabet

Amazon

AvidXchange

Ayasdi

CGI

Citi

Clarity Money

Envestnet

Feedzai

FICO

Finastra

First Data

Fiserv

Goldman Sachs

HSBC

Infor

Intel

iZettle

Jack Henry

J.P. Morgan Chase

Kofax

Microsoft

Optimizely

PayPal

Pegasystems

Pelican

Salesforce

Santander

Silicon Valley Bank

Temenos

Tradeshift

TSYS

Zafin

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3g4lds/global_fintech?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

