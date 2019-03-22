Global Fintech Market to 2024: Key Reasons for Partnership between Fintech Companies and Traditional Financial Services Firms
Mar 22, 2019, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fintech Market - Growth, Trends, snd Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global fintech market's transactional value's CAGR is 8.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.
A large majority of global banks, insurers, and investment managers are planning to partner with financial technology companies over the next 3-5 years, and expect a 20% average return on investment on their innovation projects.
Infrastructure-based technology, through platformification and open application programming interfaces (APIs), is reshaping the future of the financial services industry, while the operational advancements offered by robotic process automation (RPA), chatbots, and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) are enabling greater agility, efficiency, and accuracy.
Through innovative use of technologies, financial technology companies are delivering low-cost personalized products, which has a significant impact on the rising customer expectations, along with mounting pressure on traditional firms.
Scope of the Report
- An understanding of the present status of the global fintech market, along with detailed market segmentation
- Current market trends, changes in market dynamics, and growth opportunities
- In-depth analysis of the market size and forecast for the various segments
Key Market Trends
- Booming Digital Payments sector
- Total transaction value in the digital payments segment amounted to USD 3,403,168 million in 2018.
- Total transaction value is expected to register an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 13.2% by 2024.
- The market's largest segment is digital commerce, which amounted to a total transaction value of USD 2,875,5.7 million in 2018.
- Growing Personal Finance sector
- The market's largest segment is Robo-Advisors segment
- From a global comparison perspective, it is shown that the highest cumulated transaction value was achieved in the United States
Competitive Landscape
Currently, some of the major players dominating the market studied, in terms of market share, include
- ZhongAn (China)
- Avant (United States)
- Atom Bank (United Kingdom)
- Oscar (United States)
- Wealthfront (United States)
- Qufenqi (China)
- Ant Financial
- Affirm
- Credit Karma
- Adeyn
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Key Regulators Working with Fintech
4.2 Primary Business Objectives of Fintech
4.3 Types of Fintech Firms
4.4 Trends in the Global Fintech Market
4.5 Growth Challenges for Fintech
4.6 Interaction between Fintech Companies and Traditional Financial Institutions
4.7 Key Reasons for Partnership between Fintech Companies and Traditional Financial Services Firms
4.8 Association of Fintechs with Various Entities
4.9 Market Drivers and Restraints
4.10 Market Opportunities
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Global Transaction Volume
5.1.1 Digital Payments
5.1.2 Personal Finance
5.1.3 Alternative Lending
5.1.4 Alternative Financing
5.2 Funding Statistics
5.3 Revenue Statistics
5.4 Country-level Insights for Key Developing and Developed Companies
5.5 Expected Growth Rates
5.6 Insights on Other Segments
5.6.1 Insurtech
5.6.2 Regtech
5.7 Number of Companies Active in the Fintech Market, by Region
5.8 Other Key Market Data
5.9 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Overview of Market Competition
6.2 Company Profiles
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/whmfbb/global_fintech?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
