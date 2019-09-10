Global FinTech Markets, 2018-2019 & Forecasts to 2024 - Major Players are Baixin Bank, Fidor Bank, Monese, Affirm, Amazon, PayPal, Paytm, Friendsurance, Anodot, and GoodData
Sep 10, 2019, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FinTech: Investment, Innovation, Ideology and Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fintech industry is thriving globally. These developments have the potential to enhance as well as disrupt traditional financial markets through the provision of innovative, streamlined products and services. Many of the world's top financial institutions as well as a large number of start-ups have been involved in the process of creating these new technologies.
Banks and other traditional financial institutions are widely perceived as being on the defensive, but also enjoy significant competitive advantages in the fintech market. Legacy financial institutions, new players in the financial markets, technology providers, and investors need to understand these trends in order to prosper in the fintech arena.
The fintech sector includes provider and users of software and services in various subsectors, including retail banking, lending, payments, wealth management, insurance, regulatory compliance, and data analytics. This diversity makes it difficult to estimate fintech's overall global value in a way that makes sense, due to the problem of finding an overall common denominator.
For example, it is most convenient to value the consumer banking subsector in terms of bank revenues, lending in terms of loan originations, investment advice in terms of assets under management, insurance in terms of the amount of insurance underwritten, and so on. All of these values can be expressed in money terms, of course, but they represent fundamentally different concepts.
The Report Includes:
- 28 data tables and 12 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for fintech and discussion of investment structure, innovation, ideology, and technology within the industry
- Analysis of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the five-year period through 2024
- Knowledge about recent and expected future developments in the fintech field, their market impact and their implications for the financial services industry
- Information on how fintech will enhance as well as disrupt the traditional financial markets through the provision of innovative, streamlined products and services
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players, including Baixin Bank, Fidor Bank, Monese, Affirm, Inc., Amazon Pay, PayPal, Inc., Paytm, Friendsurance, Anodot, and GoodData
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Definitions
- Fintech
- The Fintech Ecosystem
- Providers
- User Segments
- Influencers
- Product Segments
- Consumer Banking
- Lending and Financing
- Payments
- Financial Planning, Investments and Wealth Management
- Insurance
- Regtech
- Data Analytics
- Market Drivers/Challenges
- Technologies
- Infrastructure
- Economic/Demographic/Social
- Other Factors
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Segment
- Consumer Banking
- Types of Services
- Value Proposition
- Business Models
- Providers
- Market
- Lending and Financing
- Types of Products
- Value Proposition
- Business Models
- Providers
- Market
- Payments
- Types of Products
- Value Proposition
- Business Models
- Providers
- Market
- Financial Planning, Investment and Wealth Management
- Types of Products
- Value Proposition
- Business Models
- Providers
- Market
- Insurtech
- Value Proposition
- Business Models
- Providers
- Market
- Regtech
- Types of Product
- Value Proposition
- Business Models
- Providers
- Market
- Data Analytics
- Products
- Value Proposition
- Business Models
- Providers
- Market
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region
- Summary
- Consumer Banking
- North America
- EU/EFTA
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America and the Caribbean
- Africa/Middle East
- Russia/CIS
- South Asia
- Lending and Financing
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America and the Caribbean
- Russia/CIS
- Africa/Middle East
- South Asia
- Payments
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America and the Caribbean
- Russia/CIS
- Africa and the Middle East
- South Asia
- Financial Planning, Investment and Wealth Management
- Insurtech
- Regtech
- Data Analytics
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
- Consumer Banks
- Ally Bank
- Altyn Bank JSC
- Atom Bank
- Axos Bank
- Baixin Bank
- Bank5 Connect
- Bankmobile
- Cbd Now
- Chime Bank
- Digibank
- Discover Bank
- Fidor Bank Ag
- Finn
- First Direct
- First Internet Bank Of Indiana
- Gobank
- Hellopaisa
- Hello Bank!
- Igobanking
- Jibun Bank
- K-Bank
- Kakaobank
- Koho Financial Inc.
- Kudimoney
- Mashreq Neo
- Monese
- Monzo Bank Ltd.
- Motus Bank
- Movencorp Inc.
- Mybank
- N26 Bank Gmbh
- Osper Bank
- Pepper
- Radius Bank
- Revolut Ltd.
- Simple
- Simplii Financial
- Starling Bank
- Tandem Bank Ltd.
- Tangerine Bank
- Tinkoff Bank
- Tymebank
- Webank
- Wema Bank Plc
- Lenders
- Affirm, Inc.
- Avant, Llc
- Best Egg
- Better Mortgage Corp.
- Capital Float
- China Rapid Finance
- College Avenue Student Loans
- Commonbond, Inc.
- Earnest Inc.
- Funding Circle
- Greensky
- Kabbage
- Lendingclub
- Lendinghome Corp.
- Lendingpoint
- Paypal Working Capital
- Prosper Marketplace
- Social Finance, Inc.
- Square Capital
- Tala
- Upstart
- Payments
- Amazon Payments, Inc.
- Apple Pay
- Bitpay
- Dwolla
- Google Pay
- Instamojo
- Mycelium Technologies Ltd.
- Paypal, Inc.
- Paytm
- Payu
- Samsung Pay
- Shopify Inc.
- Square, Inc.
- Stripe, Inc.
- Venmo
- Zelle
- Financial Planning, Investment and Wealth Management
- Acorns Grow Inc.
- Advizr
- Anglellist, Llc
- Betterment Llc
- Blooom Inc.
- Circleup
- Crowdfunder, Inc.
- Digit
- Firstrade
- Futureadvisor
- Goodbudget
- M1 Finance
- Mint
- Personal Capital
- Robinhood Financial Llc
- Tipranks
- Insurtech
- Bima
- Bought By Many Ltd.
- Brolly
- Claim Di
- Esure Group Plc
- Fitsense
- Friendsurance
- Guevara
- Inspeer
- Insuresoft
- Insurify
- Insurity, Inc.
- Ladder Financial, Inc.
- Lemonade Insurance Co.
- Metromile
- Miedge
- Milewise
- Oscar
- Premfina
- Root Insurance
- Tongjubao
- Trov Insurance Solutions Llc
- Regtech
- 360Factor, Inc.
- Alacra Inc.
- Algodynamyx
- Arachnys Information Services Ltd.
- Chainalysis Inc.
- Dex Data Explorers Bv
- Duedil Ltd.
- Funds-Axis
- Know Your Customer
- Merlon Intelligence
- Provenir
- Regtek Solutions
- Trulioo
- Data Analytics
- Anodot
- Behavox Ltd.
- Centrifuge Analytics
- Demystdata
- Digital Reasoning
- Eidosearch
- Gooddata
- Grow
- Harvesting
- Mindbridge Analytics Inc.
- Peeriq
- Personetics Technologies
- Qineqt
- Quid, Inc.
- Ravenpack
- Refinitiv
- Revolutioncredit
- Zestfinance
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4p7b3
