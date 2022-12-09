Global Fire Safety Equipment Markets Report 2022: A Market Expected to Surpass $10 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fire Safety Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study categorizes end-users as commercial, industrial, government, education, and others.

In 2020, the global fire safety equipment revenue declined by 28.7% due to the pandemic. Cancellation and postponement of construction and inauguration of new buildings drastically reduced the revenue from new fire safety equipment installations.

Nonetheless, building construction projects largely resumed in 2021, and global economic recovery led to a moderate 2.5% growth in the fire safety equipment market in 2021. By 2027, fire safety equipment revenue is expected to exceed $10 billion.

Fire safety equipment includes fire detection and fire suppression systems. These systems help prevent personal and material damage from fire. They are installed as part of buildings to detect combustion or any unwanted presence of fire byproducts, such as heat and smoke, alert building occupants in an emergency, and prevent the spread of fire in the event of a fire incident in a facility.

The fire detection segment includes sensors that detect and alarms that warn against fire, while the fire suppression segment includes water-based, gas-based, and foam fire extinguishing systems.

Revenue includes the sale of fire safety products only for new installations and retrofits/replacements. The study excludes revenue from design/consulting, project management, installation, commissioning, audit, and maintenance.

Fire detection was the largest equipment segment in 2021 and will remain the same throughout the study period. However, fire suppression equipment revenue will grow the fastest from 2022 to 2027. The top 2 end-users are commercial and industrial, cumulatively accounting for 63.5% of revenue in 2021.

The fastest-growing end-user segment is education, which will grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2027. Education facility expansion, such as higher education institutions and vocational and training centers, is the reason behind this growth. Nonetheless, the commercial sector will remain the largest end-user throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the largest region in fire safety equipment revenue. It accounted for a 28.7% share of revenue in 2021 and will remain the leading region in revenue till 2027. The analyst notes that the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America have the fastest growing fire safety equipment revenue. Robust economic growth, development of fire safety regulations, and upcoming construction activities in these regions will lead to a CAGR of 7.6% and 8.1%, respectively.

North America and Europe are relatively mature regions in the fire safety equipment market, but these are hubs for innovation in fire safety advancement. The analyst identifies the growth opportunities in fire safety equipment to integrate sustainability, digital applications and solutions, and robotics themes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Fire Safety Equipment

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation: Market

Segmentation: End-user

Segmentation: Region

Overview of Fire Safety Industry

Fire Safety Ecosystem

Fire Safety Codes

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast, Total Market

Revenue Forecast by Application, Total Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Total Market

Revenue Forecast by End-user, Total Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Total Market

Supplier Capability Matrix

Technology Trends: Fire Detection

Technology Trends: Fire Suppression

Sustainability Trends in Fire Safety

3. Regional Outlook: Europe

Region Snapshot: Europe

Market Snapshot: Germany

Market Snapshot: UK

Market Snapshot: France

Market Snapshot: Italy

Market Snapshot: Spain and Portugal

and Market Snapshot: Benelux

Market Snapshot: Nordics

4. Regional Outlook: North America

Region Snapshot: North America

Market Snapshot: US

Market Snapshot: Canada

5. Regional Outlook: APAC

Region Snapshot: APAC

Market Snapshot: China

Market Snapshot: India

Market Snapshot: Japan and South Korea

and Market Snapshot: ANZ

Market Snapshot: Southeast Asia

6. Regional Outlook: MEA

Region Snapshot: MEA

Market Snapshot: UAE

Market Snapshot: Saudi Arabia

Market Snapshot: Qatar

Market Snapshot: South Africa

Market Snapshot: Egypt

7. Regional Outlook: Latin America

Region Snapshot: Latin America

Market Snapshot: Brazil

Market Snapshot: Mexico

Market Snapshot: Argentina

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Integration of Fire Safety with BIM

Growth Opportunity 2: Smart and Connected Fire Safety

Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainable Fire Safety

Growth Opportunity 4: Robotics in Fire Safety

