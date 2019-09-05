Global First Responder C3I Market to 2025: Border and Area Security, Disaster and Emergency Management, First Responder Networks, and Strategic Government Networks

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Global First Responder C3I Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service includes information about first responder C3I technologies in four major technology segments: border and area security, disaster and emergency management, first responder networks, and strategic government networks.



The assessment does not include any privately funded projects to aid first responders' technical capabilities or spending for the technical capabilities of the military, as these funding sources are tied to different government agencies. Strategic government networks include only spending for government networks to secure first responder and federal police forces, and not for military network security.

First responder agencies such as emergency management and police forces use a range of command, control, communications, and intelligence (C3I) equipment in order to respond to, mitigate, or even prevent security incidents or disasters. Rapid digitization in the security industry has dramatically shifted first responders' equipment needs and capabilities, with more emphasis being placed on digital surveillance, digital mobile radio over legacy solutions, increased data collection in the field through body-worn video and mobile readers, and shifting connectivity standards from fiber and wired networks to include higher-frequency, dedicated radio networks and public safety LTE networks to allow for instant, real-time communication.



Regions of the world have adapted to these changing technologies differently based on their unique political, economic, and social situations. Major international sporting events such as Olympic Games or the FIFA World Cup, political summits, mass migration, terrorism, and a region's overall technical capacity will continue to influence first responder C3I spending through 2025. This research service discusses the technology trends influencing the market as well as the regional factors and drivers.

This research service also contains technology segmentation and subsegment definitions as well as a breakdown of purchasing patterns throughout different regions and international organizations, such as the United Nations, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL). This service also identifies key industry drivers and restraints to market growth, industry growth opportunities, and a succinct conclusions section that highlights trends in the market.

Research Highlights

Market drivers and restraints affecting short-, medium-, and long-term growth

Identification of technology subsegments, portions of allocated spending, and forecasted growth of each

Regional trend analysis, spending allocations, and growth forecasts

Competitive environment analysis, including vendor technology groupings, competitive tiers, and base year contract wins

Mega Trends analysis and technology innovations influencing market solutions

Analysis of customer purchasing preferences based on political, economic, and societal factors

Key Issues Addressed

What does the total first responder C3I market growth look like compared with individual technology segments?

What technology solutions are driving shifts in the types of solutions chosen by first responders?

How will major political, economic, and societal shifts affect first responder C3I spending and technology priorities?

How does the competitive environment split between large, global vendors and regional suppliers affect C3I purchases in certain regions?

What are the most significant technology capabilities or functions that could influence new solution purchases?

How can vendors appeal to the variety of first responder stakeholders (e.g., governments, agencies) to effectively market their solutions?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Engineering Measurements

Executive Summary-Top Trends for First Responder C3I Market

Executive Summary-Key Predictions

Executive Summary-Select First Responder C3I Supplier Activity

Executive Summary-Global Hotspots for Ongoing and Budgeted C3I Projects, 2017-2018

Executive Summary-Global C3I Program Vision and Growth Drivers by 2025

Executive Summary-Market Overview

Executive Summary-First Responder C3I Customer Wants

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Spending Breakdown

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total First Responder C3I Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total First Responder C3I Market

Market Engineering Measurements

First Responder C3I Market Forecast Assumptions and Methodology

Spending Forecast by Segment

Spending Forecast by Segment Discussion

Spending Share Forecast by Region

Spending Forecast by Region Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total First Responder C3I Market

Global C3I Vendors

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Competitive Tiers

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Higher-Frequency Spectrum and 5G Network Introduction

Growth Opportunity 2-Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Growth Opportunity 3-International Data-Sharing Initiatives

Growth Opportunity 4-Public-Private Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 5-Digitization in Surveillance and PMR Solutions

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Border and Area Security Segment Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

C3I Forecasting Methodology

Technology Definitions

Spending Forecast by Technology

Spending Forecast Discussion

Spending Share Forecast by Region

Regional Spending Forecast Discussion

8. Disaster/Event Management Segment Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

C3I Forecast Methodology-Bespoke Model

Technology Definitions

Spending Forecast by Technology

Spending Forecast Discussion

Spending Share Forecast by Region

Regional Spending Forecast Discussion

9. First Responder Networks Segment Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

C3I Forecasting Methodology

Technology Definitions

Spending Forecast by Technology

Spending Forecast Discussion

Spending Share Forecast by Region

Regional Spending Forecast Discussion

10. Strategic Government Networks Segment Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

C3I Forecasting Methodology

Technology Definitions

Spending Forecast by Technology

Spending Forecast Discussion

Spending Share Forecast by Region

Regional Spending Forecast Discussion

11. Conclusions and Recommendations

Key Takeaways

12. The Last Word

