Global Fish Collagen Peptides Market to Clock CAGR of ~ 8% From 2019 to 2027, Application in Cosmeceuticals Major Source of Revenue: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A shift from the use of mammalian collagen to marine collagen peptides in nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals, notably for joint disorders, to meet the protein needs of worldwide populations has catalyzed a spate of prospects in the Fish Collagen Peptides Market, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). In recent years, extensive interest of cosmeceutical industry in utilizing fish collagen peptides has resulted in the advent of new manufacturing and processing techniques, thereby helping them tap into new revenue streams. According to a recent projection in a study by TMR, the fish collagen peptides market is projected to garner a CAGR of ~ 8% from 2019 to 2027. In 2018, its valuation was pegged at ~ US$ 250 Mn.

"Manufacturers are increasingly capitalizing on the increasing growth of the cosmeceutical industry to garner steady revenue gains in the fish collagen peptides market in coming years. Future strategies by top players focus on harnessing these in novel collagen-based drug delivery systems," opine the analysts at TMR.

Key Findings of Fish Collagen Peptides Market Study

Cosmeceuticals are a major end-use industry for players in the fish collagen peptides market; marine-based collagens are promising candidates for improving skin elasticity and hair health; the industry serves ~40% revenue share of the market, presently. In coming years, the share will remain prominent

; the segment is expected to be major growth driver of the fish collagen peptides market The revenues from the application of fish collagen peptides in functional foods and nutraceuticals awareness is expected to rise on the back of their increasing affordability and accessibility

Market players will capitalize from the rising demand for marine collagen-based materials as functional ingredients for range of cosmetic products, particular for anti-aging

Asia Pacific is a prominent regional market currently, and is expected to garner a promising CAGR during 2019 – 2027.

Fish Collagen Peptides Market: Key Driving Factors

A bevy of industry-specific trends drive consumer demands in the fish collagen peptides market.

Growing potential application in making dermal fillers for non-invasive cosmetic procedures propels market prospect of fish collagen peptides. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, soft tissue fillers held a big share in minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures in 2014

Nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals containing fish collagen peptides are showing great promise in managing osteoporosis and osteoarthritis

According to the NGO International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures annually world over; every 3 seconds an osteoporotic fracture occurs. This is a more worrying health burden with aging, particularly in women.

Key Impediments to Fish Collagen Peptides Market Players

Isolating collagen from fish is an elaborate process and incurs typically high costs. This has been a major concern for most manufacturers in the fish collagen peptides market. Another hurdle that will impede the market to realize its full potential over the coming years is stringent regulations in several economies.

Fish Collagen Peptides Market: Region-wise Analysis

North America , of all the key geographies, held a major share in the fish collagen peptides market in 2018. The status quo is unlikely to change throughout the forecast period. To a great extent, the revenues in the regional market have been strengthened by widespread application of marine-based collagen peptides in joint and bone disorders. Millions of people, especially older adults, who suffer from these conditions have given a large avenue for growth for manufacturers of fish collagen peptides. Growing research in the use of antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) in collagen peptide-based drug delivery systems is key to future growth opportunities for them.

Competition Landscape

Companies in the fish collagen peptides market focus on harness the bioavailability of marine-based collagen peptides for a range of functional ingredients in cosmetic, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical applications. Top players show an increasing research interest for unveiling breakthroughs in collagen-based drug delivery systems. Further, they are focusing on launching novel products to consolidate their market positions. Promising strides being made by cosmeceutical industry world over have triggered the entry of numerous players in the market, raising the ante for incumbent players.

Names of leading players include Capsugel Belgium NV (Lonza), Norland Products, Inc., Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Nitta Gelatin, Inc., and Amicogen, Inc.

The fish collagen peptides market is segmented on the basis of:

Type

Fish Skin & Scales



Fish Bones & Fins

Application

Bone & Joint Health



Nutraceuticals



Cosmeceuticals



Pharmaceuticals

Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





Italy





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



Japan





Australia





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

