Global Fish Farming Market by Environment & Fish Type - Forecast to 2025, A $376+ Billion Opportunity

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fish Farming Market by Environment and Fish Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current fish farming market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global fish farming market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their fish farming market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the fish farming market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing fish farming market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global fish farming market, key players, market segments, fish types, and growth strategies.

The global fish farming market size was valued at $257,936 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $376,485 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.77% from 2018 to 2025.



Key Findings



Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global fish farming market, growing at the highest CAGR of 4.89%, in terms of revenue, from 2018 to 2025.

is expected to lead the global fish farming market, growing at the highest CAGR of 4.89%, in terms of revenue, from 2018 to 2025. Based on environment, the fresh water segment occupied around 61.8% of fish farming market share of the total market in 2017.

By fish type, the others segment that includes craps mackerels, sea bream, and trout occupied a major share of the global market in 2017, in terms of revenue, followed by salmon.

China is the largest country, in terms of revenue generation, in the global fish farming market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2018 to 2025.

is the largest country, in terms of revenue generation, in the global fish farming market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2018 to 2025. The tilapia fish segment is expected to witness significant growth of 4.62%, in terms of revenue, during the fish farming market forecast period.

Currently, fish farming is an absolute necessity to meet the food demand and supply. This industry provides high-quality and disease-free fishes by rearing fishes in an environment that meets the hygiene standards. In addition, fish farming activity is utilized to conserve the species on the verge of extinction.



The global fish farming market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increased health awareness among consumers about the intake of balanced nutrient quantities. In addition, rise in government rules and regulations in different countries that promote fish farming to meet the growth in demand to cope with food insecurities is expected to boost the fish farming market size.



However, increase in water pollution and changes in climatic conditions hamper the fish farming market growth. Moreover, fish farming production is vulnerable to adverse impacts of diseases such as koi herpesvirus a viral disease that hamper the fish production. Disease outbreaks in recent years have affected farmed Atlantic salmon in Chile, and in several countries in Asia, South America, and Africa, resulting in partial or total loss of production, which restrained the of market growth.



Freshwater was the highest revenue generator, and is expected to witness highest CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period, followed by marine water segment at 4.89%.



LAMEA was the second largest market in terms of revenue generation, with almost one-fourth share in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period. In North America, fish farming has ceased expanding in recent years, however, in South America it has shown strong and continuous growth, particularly in Brazil and Peru. This is attributed to technological developments in South America. Moreover, rapid development in the Middle East, in terms of infrastructure and technology, drives the growth of the LAMEA fish farming market. However, weak economies in Africa hamper the spending of consumers, which in turn limits the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION



Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.3. Top winning strategies

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3. Threat of substitution

3.4.4. Threat of new entrants

3.4.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.5. Top Player Positioning

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Rise in fish production to meet food supply:

3.6.1.2. Technological advancements in the field of Fish Farming:

3.6.1.3. Rise in global protein demand from livestock and fisheries:

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. Rise in temperature and water pollution:

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Evolution in inland fishing and use of more sustainable technology in Fish Farming

3.7. Import and Export of Fish

3.7.1. Per capita consumption

3.8. Pricing Analysis by region



Chapter: 4: FISH FARMING MARKET, BY ENVIRONMENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Marine water

4.3. Freshwater

4.4. Brackish water



Chapter: 5: FISH FARMING MARKET, BY FISH TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Tropical Fin Fish

5.3. Others



Chapter: 6: FISH FARMING MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter: 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Alpha Group Ltd.

7.2. Fish Farming Technologies Asia Limited

7.3. Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation)

7.4. Cooke Fish Farming

7.5. Leroy Seafood Group ASA (Leroy)

7.6. Marine Harvest ASA (Marine)

7.7. Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

7.8. P/F Bakkafrost (Bakkafrost)

7.9. Tassal Group Limited (Tassal)

7.10. Thai Union Group PLC (Thai Union)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7urga

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

