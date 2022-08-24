Global Fish Meal Market to Reach $10.31 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fish Meal Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fish meal market is expected to reach US$ 10.31 Billion by 2027. Globally, fishmeal is a generic word for a nutrient-rich meal ingredient utilized predominantly in diets for domestic animals, occasionally used as a high-quality organic fertilizer. Fish meal can be produced from basically any type of seafood but is generally manufactured from wild-caught, small marine fish possessing a high percentage of bones and oil and are usually deemed unsuitable for direct human consumption. Besides, nutritionists recognize fishmeal as a high-quality, very digestible feed component that is preferred for the diet of most farm animals, mainly fish and shrimp.



China Dominates the Fish Meal Landscape Amongst the Importing Countries:

In China, the farmers secure high-protein fish meals in their aquatic systems; therefore, global developments in the shrimp farming industry are driving imports for high-quality fish meals. Besides, limited supply and strict fishing restrictions allow regional companies to develop safer and more productive methods of collecting and selling fish meals, promoting overall import growth across the provinces of China. Further, with rising demand for marine by-products and seafood in the country, suppliers of fish meal in China are focusing on improving quality, productivity, and sustainability.



Peru Eyes Major Fish Meal Exports in the Worldwide Fish Meal Market:

As per our analysis, Peru holds the most dominant market share worldwide in the fish meal industry. In addition, demand for fish meals is further expected to witness decent growth throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the widespread presence of a large food sector and genuine restaurant chains will continue to enhance exports for the fish meal from the Peruvian market. Further, increasing per capita seafood spending and growing awareness of the health advantages of seafood will continue to boost fish meal exports from the Peruvian market.



Vietnam's Fishing Industry Grows to Become One of the Top Fishmeal Producers in Asia:

According to the publisher, India, Japan, Vietnam, China, Thailand, and Malaysia are Asia's most significant fish meal producers, wherein most of the production is consumed in Asian markets. Vietnam's fishing industry has evolved to become one of Asia's top fishery producers. Moreover, the production of fish meals in Vietnam is further envisioned to increase at a high expansion rate due to rising demand from diverse end-use industries such as poultry, aquafeed, and others.



Worldwide, Fish Meal Industry Is Expected to Expand at A CAGR of 4.1% During 2021-2027:

Increasing awareness about the fish meal diet such as blood meals, meat, and bone in animal feed is anticipated to augment the demand for fish meal. Moreover, people residing in developed countries are shifting from red meat to alternative protein sources for animal feed, which is expected to rise in the global demand for fish meals. Besides, aquaculture will continue to fill the rising supply-demand gap in the face of fast-increasing global fish meal demand. Further, increasing competition and dependency for crops under pressure to meet global demand for feed, food, bio-fuels, and bio-based materials are expected to drive the global fish meal market.



Species Market & Volume Analysis have been done from 9 viewpoints:

Anchovy

Blue whiting

Sardines

Capelin

Menhaden

Norway Pout

Sand eel

Sprat

Others

End-User Market & Volume Analysis have been done from 4 viewpoints:

Aquaculture

Chicken

Pig

Others

Aquaculture Market & Volume Analysis have been done from 7 viewpoints:

Cyprinids

Eels

Crustaceans

Marine fish

Salmonids

Tilapias

Others

Producing Country Market & Volume Analysis have been done from 16 viewpoints:

Peru

China

Thailand

Vietnam

United States

Chile

Japan

Denmark

India

Norway

Ecuador

Morocco

Russia

Iceland

Malaysia

Others

Top Importing Country Market & Volume Analysis have been done from 6 viewpoints:

China

Norway

Japan

Taiwan

Turkey

Others

Top Exporting Country Market & Volume Analysis have been done from 7 viewpoints:

Peru

Denmark

Chile

United States

Morocco

Iceland

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic



5. Market & Volume Analysis - Global Fish Meal



6. Market Share Analysis - Global Fish Meal



7. Volume Share Analysis - Global Fish Meal



8. Species Market & Volume Analysis



9. End-User Market & Volume Analysis



10. Aquaculture Market & Volume Analysis



11. Producing Country Market & Volume Analysis



12. Top Importing Country Market & Volume Analysis



13. Porters Five Forces



14. Top Exporting Country Market & Volume Analysis



