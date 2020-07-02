Global Fitness Brand P.volve Offers West Virginians 60 Days Free Online Streaming

NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fitness brand P.volve announced today that it's offering anyone living in the state of West Virginia a 60 Day Free Streaming Code to work out on its online platform in the wake of recent news about health issues popping up in large-scale gyms in the state.

"We know this remains an intensely difficult and scary time for those who are looking to get back into a gym or those trying to get back to a regular fitness routine," said Julie Cartwright, President of P.volve. "As owners and operators of a fitness studio in New York City, we know members are eager to get back to in-person classes; however, the risk of exposure is still real. While nobody knows what tomorrow brings, we know that if we can offer people a chance to stay healthy and active from their home, we will do it and hope we can help with some relief for those who are still home bound by opening up our streaming platform for free."

P.volve officially opened its doors and launched its On-Demand streaming platform in November 2017 which features more than 200 workouts. The robust platform gives members access to many options including workouts that focus on strength and sculpting, cardio, and recovery classes for those looking for an intense stretch or a low-impact workout due to injury.

To activate P.volve's 60 Day Free Streaming Code, visit https://my.pvolve.com/offer/special and enter code WV60 now through the end of July.

About P.volve

P.volve is a high-intensity, low-impact, resistance-based fitness method that strengthens, sculpts and energizes the entire body. P.volve was founded on the belief that when you work with your body instead of against it, you forge a deeper level of connection to it. P.volve launched in November 2017 and was co- founded by Rachel Katzman and Stephen Pasterino, in partnership with Camelot Venture Group, whose portfolio companies include 1-800 CONTACTS, SmileDirectClub and Quicken Loans. Available worldwide, P.volve is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com and @pvolve on Instagram.

SOURCE P.volve

Related Links

http://www.pvolve.com

