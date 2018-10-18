Global fixed broadband subscribers exceed one billion

"This is a truly outstanding achievement, led by the communications industry, that has resulted in a major leap forward for humankind," said Broadband Forum CEO Robin Mersh. "Broadband connectivity is a cornerstone of modern life, and a catalyst for innovation and progress globally – I am proud of the key role that the Broadband Forum has played in facilitating this accomplishment. For broadband service providers, a billion installations represent an enormous opportunity for building new value on top of this foundation with new cloud-based services, enhanced efficiencies driven by virtualization and artificial intelligence, and sensational new experiences.

"That said, passing this milestone also means that the industry is now chipping away at the remaining one billion plus potential subscribers in the world that have a thirst for broadband but have yet to be connected. This represents another area of huge potential opportunity and growth – both for operators seeking new markets, as well as for improvements to the quality of life of these potential subscribers."

Point Topic's Q2 2018 report reveals the majority of new subscribers are now coming from less developed regions and countries. However, according to the report, growth in ARPU is being seen in developed markets, driven by improved offerings and services supported by gigabit-capable broadband.

The research also highlights that around 80% of global connections are fiber-based – including Fiber-to-the-Home/Business/Cabinet connections – or cable-based, while ADSL connections are continuing to decline, having dropped eight per cent in the last year.

"There is no doubt that we have now hit one billion broadband subscribers, with the growth over 2018 being quite rapid," said Oliver Johnson, CEO, Point Topic Ltd. "In more saturated broadband markets, operators are focusing on upgrades to support gigabit broadband as they prepare to meet the requirements of new technologies such as IoT and the needs of more demanding consumers.

"What is also interesting is that the number of broadband subscribers nearly exactly correlates with installations of the Broadband Forum's TR-069 protocol, which currently sits at nearly one billion deployments. This shows how critical broadband standards are and the important role TR-069 has played in fostering the ecosystem and creating the mass market that stimulated broadband innovation and subscriber adoption."

The Broadband Forum announced the milestone during its Executive Workshop which is taking place on the opening day of Broadband World Forum 2018. It will also demonstrate its evolution of TR-069 for the IoT world, User Services Platform (USP), and its 'open source' initiative, Open Broadband – Broadband Access Abstraction (OB-BAA), at the Broadband World Forum's Interop Pavilion.

To see the full Point Topic Report Q2 2018 report, please see: http://point-topic.com/free-analysis/fixed-broadband-statistics-q2-2018/

About the Broadband Forum

Broadband Forum is the communications industry's leading organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards, and ecosystem development. Our members' passion – delivering on the promise of broadband by enabling smarter and faster broadband networks and a thriving broadband ecosystem.

A non-profit industry organization composed of the industry's leading broadband operators, vendors, and thought leaders, our work to date has been the foundation for broadband's global proliferation and innovation. For example, the Forum's flagship TR-069 CPE WAN Management Protocol has nearly 1 billion installations worldwide.

Broadband Forum working groups collaborate to define best practices for global networks, enable new revenue-generating service and content delivery, establish technology migration strategies, and engineer critical device, service & development management tools in the home and business IP networking infrastructure. We develop multi-service broadband packet networking specifications addressing architecture, device and service management, software data models, interoperability and certification in the broadband market.

Our free technical reports and white papers can be found at https://www.broadband-forum.org. Twitter @Broadband_Forum.

For more information about the Broadband Forum, please go to https://www.broadband-forum.org or follow @Broadband_Forum on Twitter. For further information please contact Brian Dolby on +44 (0) 7899 914168 or brian.dolby@proactive-pr.com or Jayne Brooks on +44 (0) 1636 704 888 or jayne.brooks@proactive-pr.com.

About Point Topic

Point Topic exists to provide the best broadband market intelligence for our customers to make the best decisions possible.

We believe that broadband for all (broadband everywhere) is one of the greatest contributions our generation can make to the world. When businesses, people and governments can access the internet and interact at broadband bandwidths it is to everyone's benefit. Point Topic is proud of our small but important contribution to the current and future spread of broadband across the globe.

Since 1998 we have gathered, analysed and published information sets that are used across the industry and beyond as the foundation of reporting, planning and strategy. We strive to provide insight, context, sourcing and transparent reporting so our users can follow the data inputs through to the information outputs with confidence.

The best strategies are based on the best information. Point Topic provides the foundation for intelligent decision making worldwide.

SOURCE The Broadband Forum

Related Links

http://www.broadband-forum.org

